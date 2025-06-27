Brody King teases a new alliance following AEW Collision

Brody King has been a mainstay of Dynamite and Collision recently. The Hounds of Hell member is slowly becoming a credible singles star as his tag team partner, Buddy Matthews, injured his ankle earlier this year. He recently teamed with a top CMLL star on the recent edition of Collision and teased aligning with him on a regular basis.

Templario, a 33-year-old CMLL star, has been featured on AEW TV for the past two weeks. He is considered one of the major draws in the company. At Grand Slam Mexico, he teamed up with Brody King and five other stars to defeat Dax Harwood, Volador Jr., and The Don Callis Family.

This week on Collision, Brody King teamed up with Templario and once stood tall against Don Callis Family's Hechicero and Rocky Romero. This was the second back-to-back win for the duo. AEW recently took to X (fka Twitter) and uploaded a video from the match where Brody and Templario showed astonishing teamwork.

The Hounds of Hell member then replied with a four-word message, where he teased adding the CMLL star in his faction.

"Maybe a new hound," he wrote.

Brody King had vowed to take down The Don Callis Family last month

Brody King was tired of The Don Callis and his faction sticking their nose in his business since February. King then took an oath to destroy the faction.

While speaking in an AEW exclusive backstage, King claimed that he would take any member of The Don Callis Family anytime, anywhere, and would eventually settle scores with each of them.

"Don Callis, you and your family have been a thorn in my side for months, but tonight felt good, but it's not about tonight... Josh Alexander, you and I have unfinished business (...) I don't care if it's in the grocery store in front of your whole family. You and I will finish this, one-on-one!" he said.

It will be interesting to see if Templario and Brody King take down another member of The Don Callis Family in the coming weeks.

