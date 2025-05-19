"You & I will finish this"- Brody King claims he has unfinished business with a top AEW star

The AEW locker-room is well aware of Brody King and his superior in-ring abilities. King and Buddy Matthews were forced to break out as The Hounds of Hell when Malakai Black left this year, and now King is climbing to the top on his own while Matthews is injured. After a few frustrating encounters, King now wants violence as he's just issued a clear and concise challenge to another top AEW star in Josh Alexander.

All Elite Wrestling's inaugural Beach Break Collision aired Saturday, but not in its entirety as officials explained in statements. The partial taped episode saw Brody King, Bandido, and Tomohiro Ishii beat The Don Callis Family's Lance Archer, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero. The babyfaces triple-teamed Rocky, then Brody pinned him with a corner cannonball. After the match, Callis ranted on commentary as the losing trio attacked the winners until The Outrunners made the save.

Big Bad is ready to annihilate The Walking Weapon. King has dealt with The Don Callis Family since February, and while Josh Alexander was not present for Saturday's post-match sneak attack, he and King fought to a 15-minute time limit draw two weeks before. Seen below, AEW shared backstage footage of The Hounds of Hell heavyweight issuing an ominous warning to the All Elite Wrestling newcomer, teasing a match for Double or Nothing, or anywhere Alexander wants to fight.

"Don Callis, you and your family have been a thorn in my side for months, but tonight felt good, but it's not about tonight... Josh Alexander, you and I have unfinished business, and I don't care if it's on Double or Nothing, I don't care if it's on Dynamite, Collision, in the parking lot, after the match... I don't care if it's in the grocery store in front of your whole family. You and I will finish this, one-on-one! [barks]," Brody King said.

The aforementioned King vs. Alexander Collision draw came a week after Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita beat King and Will Ospreay on Dynamite. King and Alexander also tangled at AAW's Windy City Classic XVI in November 2021, in a number one contender's four way that saw Rich Swann pin Davey Vega.

AEW Double or Nothing updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling's seventh annual Double or Nothing PPV will take place in less than one week. Below is the updated lineup for next Sunday, May 25:

FTR vs. Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Will Ospreay vs. Adam Page Stretcher Match: Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Sons of Texas Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Double or Nothing 2025 will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. This will be AEW's debut in Arizona's Antique Capital, and the first Double or Nothing to air outside of the Las Vegas area.

