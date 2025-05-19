WBD executive issues a statement after The Rock's movie suddenly replaces AEW Collision

An executive of Warner Bros. Discovery issued a public statement regarding AEW Collision being replaced by The Rock's movie, Black Adam. Fans were complaining about the sudden broadcast halt as well.

Last Saturday, while AEW Collision Beach Break was airing on TNT, the broadcast ended abruptly at around the 90-minute mark with two more important matches remaining. The Collision broadcast on TNT was ironically replaced by the movie 'Black Adam' starring the WWE legend, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

While many fans complained about the issue vociferously online, a WBD associate made a statement regarding the same after Tony Khan, already issued a statement at the time of the broadcast interruption.

The Associate Director of Live Events for Warner Bros. Discovery, Rich Guleksen, took to Bluesky and issued the following statement, citing technical issues and assuring fans that it will be put back together:

"Just heard about this. Very sorry this happened. It actually was a severe technical problem with show delivery & recording. The team is working to get this put back together for MAX replay & TNT VOD asap. 💔"

AEW performer vowed to slap The Rock

Last month, The Rock shared a post wearing a New Japan Pro-Wrestling shirt and created a lot of buzz, as New Japan is an active partner for AEW while The Rock is on the TKO board, which owns WWE.

NJPW star Gabe Kidd, who recently appeared on AEW programming as well, was asked about The Final Boss rocking the New Japan shirt recently. Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm, Kidd mocked The Rock, saying he would slap him:

"He's trying to catch a buzz off while it's hot. Listen, couldn't care less, couldn't care less about Dwayne, don't care. If he wants to come to New Japan, I'll slap him up, no problem, but it's Dwayne Johnson, bro, it's Dwayne Johnson. He was in Jumanji Two, what's he going to come for? Nah, you're crazy. You need to go in the site, not me, that's mad."

Gabe Kidd made his return to AEW TV last Wednesday on Dynamite and seemingly joined the Death Riders, helping Jon Moxley retain his world title. It will be interesting to see what's next for him.

