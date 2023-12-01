"Bruh, this ain’t real" - Dax Harwood is stunned by WWE Superstar's look

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood responded to a WWE Superstar's new look on social media. The superstar in question is Lexis King, who recently re-styled his beard and revealed it to the fans.

Before joining the Stamford-based promotion a few months ago, Lexis King worked in All Elite Wrestling from 2019 to 2023 under the ring name Brian Pillman Jr. The 30-year-old made his in-ring debut in NXT in October 2023 after several weeks of showing pre-recorded vignettes. King has modified his look to match the heel persona he portrays on WWE's third brand.

FTR's Dax Harwood took notice of the former AEW star's new look and was stunned by it. The 39-year-old hilariously said it was unreal and asked if it was created using Artificial Intelligence. Harwood posted:

"Bruh, this ain’t real?! C’mon. @LexisKingWWE this is AI, right?!"

Dax Harwood responsible for AEW bringing in the 51-year-old wife of WWE Hall of Famer

Karen Jarrett, currently married to Jeff Jarrett, shared details about Harwood's role in her AEW signing.

Speaking recently on AEW Unrestricted, the 51-year-old said it was a last-minute decision and Dax Harwood kept pushing the idea with the management of the Jacksonville-based company to bring Karen to AEW.

"Well, it was very last minute when it was decided on. I thought it was going to happen maybe sooner than it did when stuff happened with The Acclaimed. I know different ideas were tossed around backstage and Jeff said, ‘I think this may happen, I think that might happen.’ It was actually Dax that kept pushing for it, from what I’ve heard, so we have him to thank for me showing up. I think it’s like 36 hours before we’re told, ‘Hey, we need you there,’" Karen Jarrett said (H/t WrestlingHeadlines )

Karen Jarrett debuted in AEW on May 17, 2023, and aligned with her husband's heel faction, which includes Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.

