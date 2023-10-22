Bryan Danielson beats returning former WWE United States Champion on AEW Collision 

A Dream Match kicked off this week's episode of Collision. For the first time ever in their time with All Elite Wrestling, Bryan Danielson and Andrade El Idolo took on one another tonight.

Following his heartbreaking loss last week against Christian Cage, the American Dragon is looking to regain his momentum and get back to winning ways.

This was a heavily packed match in all areas, as it seemed that it was a stalemate for most of it. There were moments where it seemed as if one of them was going to take the win, but experience played a factor as they knew how to counter each other's maneuvers.

This was not the first time they have shared the ring, as the two faced off twice back in 2018 on SmackDown Live when they were with WWE. Bryan Danielson ended up winning both those matches, so tonight is his third straight win against the former NXT Champion.

Expand Tweet

After beating an incredible star in Andrade El Idolo, it will be interesting to see what comes next for Bryan Danielson, and whether he attempts to once more go after the TNT Championship, or if he has other ambitions.

What were your reactions to this impressive opening match? Let us know in the comments section below.