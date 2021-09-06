Bryan Danielson cuts promo after AEW All Out goes off the air

Bryan Danielson made his AEW debut, coming to the aid of Christian Cage and Jurrasic Express as they fought off The Elite. After the show was over, Danielson cut a promo saying that he's here to see if The Elite is truly 'elite' :

"There’s some people around here who call themselves Elite. I’m gonna be here to see if they truly are. So AEW, let’s f**king go!,” Bryan Danielson said.

From the sound of it, Bryan will likely feud with Kenny Omega's stable. The promo indicates that it could be a long-term storyline. It would be interesting to see how everything gets executed.

Before Daniel Bryan debuted, Adam Cole arrived and joined The Elite, turning heel in the process. The crowd thought he would challenge Kenny Omega as Cole came down to the ring. But it turned into a swerve and he knocked out Jungle Boy.

With Adam Cole joining Kenny Omega in The Elite, fans will undoubtedly debate over the list of future opponents for Bryan Danielson.

Why did Bryan Danielson leave WWE for AEW?

Daniel Bryan says he loved working in WWE and was grateful, but still left. The reasons why were the talent, especially the ones who came from day 1. He wants fans to thank day one AEW stars for enticing former WWE names over. He says the second reason is the AEW fan base — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 6, 2021

According to Sean Ross Sapp, Daniel Bryan expressed his gratitude for WWE. But he also felt that AEW was the right place for him now. The fanbase and their growing roster enticed him to sign with the company.

Danielson had already made his mark in AEW by taking on Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and The Elite as the crowd applauded him at All Out. Fans will have to wait for the storyline to unfold, but Bryan Danielson is now all elite, and he's here to wrestle 'the elite.'

