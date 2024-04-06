Bryan Danielson defeats his wrestling hero, who carries the AEW star on his shoulders after a 25-minute classic

Bryan Danielson recently faced his wrestling hero Blue Panther and defeated him. Following the match, Panther even carried The American Dragon on his shoulders.

On March 29, Bryan Danielson teamed up with his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates (Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley) and Matt Sydal in a losing effort against Blue Panther, Mistico, Ultimo Guerrero, and Volador Jr. On Friday, Danielson locked horns with his all-time favorite Luchador, Blue Panther at CMLL Super Viernes.

The match between Panther and The American Dragon was a submission bout, which lasted 25 minutes. The former WWE star ultimately emerged as the victor and his opponent carried him on his shoulders as a sign of respect.

Later this month, Danielson will battle Will Ospreay in a one-on-one match at AEW Dynasty 2024. The show will take place at Chaifetz Arena on April 21.

Max Caster wants Bryan Danielson to fine Jay White

TMZ recently posted a video on X/Twitter, where a person dressed as a trash bag was seen stealing someone's package lying outside their house. The video caught Max Caster's attention and he jokingly claimed the thief was Jay White.

On Twitter, Caster asked AEW disciplinary committee member Bryan Danielson to take action against White and fine him for committing such a petty theft.

"Da** Jay White is really out here stealing from people! @bryandanielson FINE HIM," he wrote.

Besides being one of the top pro wrestlers in AEW, The American Dragon is reportedly the "face" of the promotion's disciplinary committee.

Max Caster and Jay White were working as a team, forming The Bang Bang Scissor Gang. A few weeks ago, Jay White and Bullet Club Gold turned their backs on Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn. White and his allies attacked the trio, thereby ending their alliance. The two parties have since been feuding in All Elite Wrestling.

