  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Bryan Danielson falls short of WWE legends Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels, veteran explains how (Exclusive)

Bryan Danielson falls short of WWE legends Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels, veteran explains how (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Jul 13, 2025 17:13 GMT
A WWE veteran had some interesting things to say this week (via WWE.com and Danielson
A WWE veteran had some interesting things to say this week (Image credit: WWE.com and Danielson's Instagram)

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson is considered to be one of the greatest pro-wrestlers in history, and rightfully so. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes he is still below legends like Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair in a specific area.

Ad

The American Dragon is exceptionally gifted in the ring, both in physical ability and psychological storytelling capacity. He has won several world titles, including in WWE and AEW. However, his showmanship is not on par with the likes of The Heartbreak Kid and Ric Flair, or so Apter thinks.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter talked about Bryan Danielson's shortcomings as a showman and stated:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Let me say something about Bryan Danielson. Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, they are besides wrestlers they are showmen. Other than the fans showboating for Bryan Danielson with the yes yes yes, he is one of the best what we used to call in the magazines, technical pro-wrestling experts in the business bar none." [From 3:23 onwards]
Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

youtube-cover
Ad

Another WWE veteran also commented on Bryan Danielson

According to Dutch Mantell, Bryan Danielson ranks lower than Ric Flair and Brad Armstrong.

The former WWE on-screen manager explained how Brad Armstrong was a fabulous star who didn't get his due. Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, he said:

"Well, I would have to say, Flair would be in there. But this is a guy who never got a chance, and I think you guys will agree with me. As far as performing on the level of anybody else... Brad Armstrong. To me, he was great. I have worked his matches. We would go like 15 minutes, he never missed anything. He was always there, and he never hurt you." [From 02:10 onwards]
Ad
Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Bryan Danielson.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

About the author
Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Twitter icon

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications