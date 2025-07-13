Bryan Danielson falls short of WWE legends Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels, veteran explains how (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson is considered to be one of the greatest pro-wrestlers in history, and rightfully so. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes he is still below legends like Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair in a specific area.

The American Dragon is exceptionally gifted in the ring, both in physical ability and psychological storytelling capacity. He has won several world titles, including in WWE and AEW. However, his showmanship is not on par with the likes of The Heartbreak Kid and Ric Flair, or so Apter thinks.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter talked about Bryan Danielson's shortcomings as a showman and stated:

"Let me say something about Bryan Danielson. Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, they are besides wrestlers they are showmen. Other than the fans showboating for Bryan Danielson with the yes yes yes, he is one of the best what we used to call in the magazines, technical pro-wrestling experts in the business bar none." [From 3:23 onwards]

Another WWE veteran also commented on Bryan Danielson

According to Dutch Mantell, Bryan Danielson ranks lower than Ric Flair and Brad Armstrong.

The former WWE on-screen manager explained how Brad Armstrong was a fabulous star who didn't get his due. Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, he said:

"Well, I would have to say, Flair would be in there. But this is a guy who never got a chance, and I think you guys will agree with me. As far as performing on the level of anybody else... Brad Armstrong. To me, he was great. I have worked his matches. We would go like 15 minutes, he never missed anything. He was always there, and he never hurt you." [From 02:10 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Bryan Danielson.

