While ex-WWE star Bryan Danielson is considered to be one of the greatest of all time in pro-wrestling, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks there are others above him in terms of ranking.

Tony Schiavone recently heaped praise on Bryan Danielson, claiming that The American Dragon was the best wrestler he had ever worked with. While Dutch Mantell also agreed that Danielson is skilled in the ring, his picks for the greatest of all time are different.

Speaking on the topic during Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Dutch brought up Ric Flair and Brad Armstrong, who was a part of WWE from 2006 to 2012. He said:

"Well, I would have to say, Flair would be in there. But this is a guy who never got a chance, and I think you guys will agree with me. As far as performing on the level of anybody else... Brad Armstrong. To me, he was great. I have worked his matches. We would go like 15 minutes, he never missed anything. He was always there, and he never hurt you." [From 02:10 onwards]

Dutch Mantell also praised WWE's improvement under Triple H

According to Dutch Mantell, WWE has come a long way in terms of popularity among fans.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Dutch explained how the product had captured mainstream attention again. However, he also mentioned that he was not able to watch the shows at a stretch.

"WWE right now is selling out. And sometimes... They have made wrestling hot again. I don't know how, but they have. And their product is pretty good, I just can't watch. I mean 2 hours on RAW, to me, is my feel. 2 hours on SmackDown was a good taste of it, but when it goes to 3, that's almost a chore." [From 01:35 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H plans to do next.

