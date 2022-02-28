"Can I say that I’m jealous?"- Bryan Danielson heaps praise on top AEW Champion

AEW veteran Bryan Danielson has shared some high praise for reigning TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

The latter has risen through the ranks since joining the company's women's division in 2020. Cargill impressed everyone as she embarked on an undefeated run in her rookie year. She outplayed the likes of Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho to capture her first gold.

Wrestling fans have even compared her current winning streak to Goldberg's 173-0 undefeated run in WCW. Unlike Goldberg, however, Cargill is determined to be one of the wrestling greats. While the current champion is still inexperienced in the ring, she has started taking training sessions from Bryan Danielson.

Speaking on the Masked Man Show, Danielson praised Cargill's hard work and quick learning abilities early on in her career:

"In my short time working with her, she works very hard. She…can I say that I’m jealous? [Laughs] In the sense that, she’s been wrestling a little over 10 months, maybe now 11 months, and she comes out with more presence and looks like more of a star than I have ever looked in my entire career. When I work with her too, she’s so athletic and strong and when it’s time to work, she works," said Danielson. (H/T- Fightful)

Cargill will look to extend her TBS title reign when she faces a formidable opponent in Tay Conti at AEW Revolution next month.

Bryan Danielson will face Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution 2022

Bryan Danielson has his own challenge to look forward to at Revolution. After weeks of going back and forth on the mic, The American Dragon has agreed to face Jon Moxley on March 6th.

Danielson has repeatedly expressed his desire to form a faction with Mox, but the latter has made it clear that he doesn't stand side by side with anybody before bleeding with them first.

Moxley's bold statement suggests that wrestling fans might see a bloodbath between the two former WWE Superstars at AEW's big event. But whether the two end up teaming together is another matter entirely.

