Bryan Danielson hopes a current hot free agent snubs WWE and joins AEW

Bryan Danielson is one of the best technical wrestlers in the industry. Since his AEW arrival, the 42-year-old star has unleashed his full repertoire, which wasn't seen in WWE.

The American Dragon has engaged in dream matches with several of the world's most renowned wrestling talents, and he now wants a top free agent to join AEW instead of WWE. The star being discussed is Kazuchika Okada.

The Rainmaker's NJPW contract ended in January 2024. Since then, reports of Okada talking with both promotions have surfaced. As of now, no announcement regarding Okada's new destination has been made, although recent reports have indicated that he is AEW-bound.

In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, Danielson discussed which promotion Kazuchika Okada should sign with. The American Dragon said that he hopes Okada will come to AEW rather than WWE since there's a chance he would be sent to NXT with the latter.

Danielson doesn't believe The Rainmaker needs to learn WWE's American TV style, as he's already one of the best wrestlers on the planet:

"Of course I want him to come to AEW. Fans all over the world know how great Okada is. Both WWE and AEW are major players, but I hope he comes to AEW. If he went to WWE, they might have him start with (third brand) NXT like Shinsuke (Nakamura) to adapt to the American style, but it's already completed. Okada doesn't need that. He's one of the best wrestlers in the world right now, so he should just come to the United States without changing anything," said Bryan Danielson. [H/T - Fightful]

Bryan Danielson will face Eddie Kingston at Revolution

In recent weeks, Bryan Danielson has refused to show any respect to Eddie Kingston. This angered The Mad King, and he challenged Danielson to a match at Revolution 2024.

Recently, AEW confirmed their match for the Continental Crown Championship. Eddie stated that if he wins, The American Dragon will shake his hand.

It will be interesting to see where Kazuchika Okada lands in the future.

