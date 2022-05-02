Bryan Danielson hypes up AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view

The anticipation for AEW's first crossover event with NJPW is unmistakable as Bryan Danielson recently dropped a fiery promo.

Following Tony Khan's big announcement, the Forbidden Door event was unveiled on the episode of AEW Dynamite (April 21). NJPW President Takami Ohbari was also present in the arena.

With the days counting down quickly to June 26, Forbidden Door seems right around the corner. Ahead of the big event, Bryan Danielson spoke about his desire to face NJPW wrestlers as he dropped a fiery promo:

"June 26, Forbidden Door, on pay-per-view. AEW and New Japan are joining forces to do a pay-per-view. You know, for the last, I'd say 12 years, I've been watching, watching some of the best wrestlers in the world in Japan, and yearning, seeing these wrestlers, seeing the best matches on the planet and wanting to go out there and fight every SINGLE ONE OF 'EM. And now, I don't have to go there. They are coming here. And I can't wait, to show them an entirely new type of violence." (from 0:00 to 0:44)

With the Forbidden Door pay-per-view less than two months away, it won't be too long before the NJPW & All Elite wrestlers clash. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the event unfolds.

Mark Henry recently heaped praise on Bryan Danielson

Wrestling legend Mark Henry was outspoken in his praise for Bryan Danielson recently.

The American Dragon has had some great performances ever since his debut in Tony Khan's promotion. His most notable matches include bouts with Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Jon Moxley, and many others.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Henry praised the former WWE star:

"He is a brilliant mind. Everything he does makes sense and he does not waste his time with stuff that does not make sense." (from 4:47 to 5:01)

Bryan Danielson has already become one of the biggest draws in AEW. With the formation of his new stable, the Blackpool Combat Club, things have only gotten bigger for The American Dragon.

