Bryan Danielson loses an instant classic as a major 36-year-old star finally gets his revenge

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently competed and came up short in a match against a 36-year-old star who finally has a win over the former WWE Champion.

The star in question is none other than Zack Sabre Jr. The match between Zack Sabre Jr. and Bryan Danielson took place at the NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka and was considered a semi-main event. Both men wrestled a great technical masterpiece; however, Sabre Jr. was able to pick up the win after holding Danielson down for the three-count.

Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. are now tied with each other as The American Dragon defeated The British Master in their last encounter at AEW WrestleDream PPV in October 2023.

Tony Khan revealed how Bryan Danielson helps him in making creative decisions in AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan opened up about The American Dragon's involvement in the creative process of producing All Elite shows. Bryan has been reportedly helping Khan in booking shows and many call AEW Collision as The American Dragon's show.

On the Worlds End media call in December 2023, TK named Danielson and several other talents who help him run AEW shows:

"We have a great group of people, right now in my office, just as an example yesterday we had a great group with Bryan Danielson, Will Washington, Jimmy Jacobs, Sonjay Dutt, Sarah Stock, and Dean Malenko, and several others that were in my office throughout the day at various points. Bryan had his match and people were in and out. I think everybody had great points and there were number of other people. But I did come up with a lot of it and we've been on an incredible run of shows."

The American Dragon is an experienced veteran in the professional wrestling business. The former WWE Champion's influence has been of great help, as many people occasionally prefer watching Collision over Dynamite in terms of match quality and storylines.

