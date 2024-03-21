Bryan Danielson makes a request to AEW President Tony Khan

Bryan Danielson has just made a cheeky request to Tony Khan and AEW management. He asked if he could be added to a title match happening tonight at AEW Dynamite. This was also seemingly a hint at the past, as he did something similar a few years ago.

Tonight in the main event, Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) will be challenging Christian Cage for the TNT Championship. This will be the third installment of their feud, and with tonight's show being in Toronto, the former has the chance to capture the title in front of his hometown.

On Twitter, Bryan Danielson joked about wanting to be added to the match. He hilariously claimed that the Rated-R Superstar thought the same as well.

Three years ago, in WWE, Danielson added himself to Edge's world title match against Roman Reigns at the last minute, and this ended up being a triple threat match at WrestleMania 37. At the time, it seemed that Bryan ruined Edge's chance to dethrone Reigns on his own.

Expand Tweet

Tonight's main event will be an "I Quit" match, and Adam Copeland looks to dish as much punishment as he can to his former best friend. It remains to be seen if Copeland finally captures the title or not.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Who do you think leaves Dynamite with the TNT Championship? Adam Copeland Christian Cage 0 votes View Discussion