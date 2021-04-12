Roman Reigns pins both Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37

In the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns picked up a dominant victory over Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain his Universal championship. The Tribal Chief stood tall after a grueling triple-threat encounter that saw three top WWE Superstars bring their best inside the ring.

As has always been the case, Reigns needed little assistance from Jey Uso to win his match. However, the Universal Champion still came out looking stronger than ever before.

Roman Reigns made a huge statement by stacking both his opponents on top of each other for the pinfall. His latest title defense at WrestleMania would be monumental for his current run as the promotion's top heel.

Both Bryan and Edge pushed themselves to the limit to deliver a match worthy of headlining WrestleMania. They looked monstrous inside the ring and bent over backward to ensure that Reigns goes over by the end of their intense battle.

Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37

This main event of WrestleMania 37 witnessed Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan engage in an epic encounter. All three superstars were ruthless in their offense. Multiple nearfalls throughout the match kept fans engaged in the action-packed title match.

A few minutes into the bout, Jey Uso made his presence known by attacking both Edge and Bryan at ringside. He assaulted both the challengers while Reigns got some time to recover. However, Uso couldn't continue much longer with his antics as Edge drove him head-first into the steel steps. Following that, Roman Reigns' right-hand man had to seek medical assistance.

Daniel Bryan and Edge then dominated the match one by one, looking to brutalize Roman Reigns. Edge delivered a devastating Spear for a nearfall while Bryan tried to submit Reigns with the Yes Lock to seal his victory at WrestleMania. However, Reigns eventually fought back to take complete control of the match.

At one point, Reigns drove Bryan through the announce desk, and Edge hit the champion with a Spear once again. The Rated-R Superstar dragged Roman Reigns inside the ring and locked in the crossface on him.

The Tribal Chief was close to tapping out, but Bryan interfered. He also caught Reigns in the Yes Lock, and the latter had to fight through two submission holds simultaneously. Bryan and Edge were then involved in a brutal exchange following which Edge delivered a Spear to his opponents.

Edge came close to pinning Roman Reigns, but Daniel Bryan pulled the match official out of the ring. A frustrated Edge then assaulted both Reigns and Bryan with multiple chair shots. Suddenly, Jey Uso returned to the ring and stopped The Rated-R Superstar from capitalizing on his opportunity.

His distraction allowed Reigns to hit Edge with a Spear. Bryan was already motionless after Edge had hit him in the head with a chair. The Tribal Chief then hit a Con-Chair-To on The Rated-R Superstar.

He then dragged the 2021 Royal Rumble winner and put him on top of Bryan. Roman Reigns then pinned both of them to retain his Universal Championship. The show's final moments saw him celebrating alongside Paul Heyman and Jey Uso as he demanded the WWE Universe to 'acknowledge him.'