Bryan Danielson names the AEW stars he wants to face before retiring

AEW star Bryan Danielson has made it very clear that he only has a limited time left in the ring as a full-time wrestler. But before he goes to a part-time schedule or fully retires, he has a few people in mind that he wants to get in the ring with.

Upon his return on the September 2nd edition of AEW Collision, many wondered what the future held for The American Dragon, given how much time he has spent on the sidelines with injuries.

Bryan explained on the September 9th edition of Collision that once his daughter turns seven years old, he would gradually wind down his career so that he could spend more time with his family. Meaning that every match that Danielson competes in now has an extra piece of significance to it.

Speaking on the "Getting Over" podcast, Bryan Danielson highlighted a few things he wants to do before retiring. Of note, he highlighted a number of people in AEW from the Washington area that he has yet to face, as well as dreaming of a rematch that fans have been waiting for since 2021.

"I have people I'd like to get in the ring with. Most of them are AEW people because those are the most easily accessible. For example, I would love to do a match with Darby Allin in Seattle. How cool would that be? Even like Nick Wayne. Me and Swerve have never wrestled. And I'm just talking about Washington State wrestlers. I want to do another match with Kenny Omega. There's all these different things that I would like to do but... I don't want to limit it to names. What I really want out of this year is to be fully present and to be able to appreciate this being my last full-time year of wrestling." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Bryan Danielson had some things to say after his win at AEW WrestleDream

It's not often that a dream match actually exceeds expectations, but that is exactly what Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. did recently at AEW WrestleDream on October 1st.

After the match was over, AEW cameras caught up with the American Dragon, who explained that even though he picked up the win over the NJPW World Television Champion, he still didn't feel satisfied.

Bryan further went on to note that he had to knock Zack out with a strike rather than defeat him using his technical wrestling IQ. This means that even though he left WrestleDream with the win, he still doesn't know if he can call himself the best technical wrestler in the world.

