"Maybe that is why I’m at the end of my career." - Bryan Danielson makes startling admission after a huge win at AEW WrestleDream

After their enthralling head-to-head collision at AEW WrestleDream, it seems as though the business between Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. is still unfinished. As The American Dragon himself admitted, the conversation surrounding who is the best technical wrestler in the world can not yet be laid to bed.

Following his win, Bryan Danielson reflected on the bout and admitted that his adversary on the night might edge him out as a technical wrestler:

“I’m so grateful and happy that I was able to do that against a person as good as Zack. But I’m also a little bit upset, if I’m gonna be honest. Because I came into this match, thinking by the end of this match, we would find out definitely who the best technical wrestler in the world was. We leave that match, and somehow, even though I won, I don’t feel like I’m the best technical wrestler in the world. I can barely move my hand. For me to beat Zack Sabre Jr., I had to knock him the f*ck out. So now I’m starting to think that maybe he is the best technical wrestler in the world. Maybe he is.”

More so, Danielson credited his all-out, passionate wrestling style as the reason he walked away with the victory, stating that he has no regrets about the way he has carried out his matches throughout his career:

“But here’s the thing. I offered to shake his hand at the end of that match, and he refused. So maybe, and we won’t know for sure, maybe he is a better technical wrestler. But here’s what I know for damn sure. He can’t strike with me. He can’t stand with me. He doesn’t have the heart that I have. He doesn’t have the legs that I have. He doesn’t have the soul that I have to go out there and compete. Maybe that’s why I’ve been forced to retire before. Maybe that is why I’m at the end of my career. Maybe that’s why he’s never had an injury in his entire career. It is because he plays smart, and he doesn’t fight with his entire soul. I do, and my career might end early because of it. But guess what? You get one life, and that is the way I want to live.”

The recent match with Sabre Jr. is just one in a long list of spectacular matches Danielson has had in AEW. Hopefully, there are still plenty more in store before he calls it a day on his career.

What AEW WrestleDream meant for Bryan Danielson

AEW's inaugural WrestleDream pay-per-view will go down in the history books for a myriad of reasons. From unexpected results to one of the most shocking debuts in recent memory, Tony Khan's promotion managed to deliver some unforgettable moments on a night of stellar entertainment.

However, the magnitude of the occasion was not lost on Bryan Danielson. The AEW star said the following:

“That’s the kind of match I’ve wanted my entire career. In Seattle, in front of my hometown fans. I’ve never, in my entire career, gotten to wrestle like that in front of these people.”

WrestleDream is the latest in a growing list of recent AEW pay-per-views that have received overwhelmingly positive reactions from fans around the world. And more excitingly, it seems as though the best is still yet to come.

