Bryan Danielson opens up on his viral photo with Saraya and Adam Copeland

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently spoke about a viral photograph involving him, Saraya, and WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland.

Bryan Danielson, Saraya, and Adam Copeland have worked hard to get their professional wrestling careers back after being told by the WWE doctors that they would never wrestle again.

Speaking in a recent interview with "Sports Nightly," Bryan Danielson spoke about the significance of the photograph:

"It was such a cool realization because all three of us had matches on Tuesday," Danielson said. "We were all in the ring before the show, and I think it was Saraya who first had the realization when she said, 'Hey, we're all in the ring together. We all got matches tonight.' It was surreal because we were all told at different points that we'd never wrestle again."

Danielson continued:

"I did say that, between the three of us, [if] you combine three of our necks together, and I don't think you'd have even one complete neck [laughs]. It is cool and also a testament to the advancement of medical technologies, but also that all three of us kept fighting through. Also, one thing feeds off the other. When you hear somebody else has been able to come back, you think, 'Okay, maybe I can come back.' Those sort of reinforcing stories help us all." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

AEW star Bryan Danielson confirms his current contract will be his last in professional wrestling

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson recently spoke about his future in professional wrestling. He recently announced that he is in his last year as a full-time performer in wrestling.

In a recent interview with Sports Nightly, Bryan Danielson spoke about his current contract in wrestling:

"I don't think I'll ever accept the idea of just full-on retirement and then I'll never wrestle again, but I do need to stop wrestling as much as I am, I think this contract that I'm in right now, when it ends, will be the last contract that I ever sign. I can't state that for a fact, but I certainly don't want to wrestle full-time anymore once this contract is up," he said.

He further added:

"I really want to enjoy this last year as a full-time wrestler, but my priorities are shifting. I've got two kids. They're in that age range, too, where they still deeply want to be around me, and I don't want to lose that, because my daughter, who's six, once she starts turning into a teenager, she's not going to want daddy as much. I want to be there and I want to be present while she still wants me to be there," Bryan said. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

