Bryan Danielson reacts to The Rock's new look amid WWE hiatus

Bryan Danielson has just reacted to the viral pictures of The Rock's new look that have surfaced on social media. He gave his raw, unfiltered take on this before joking around and calling the legend out.The Final Boss was recently spotted at the premiere of his new film, The Smashing Machine. He has been known to be one of the most jacked wrestlers in the industry despite no longer being as active in the ring, but he has now slimmed down. This was the first time in years that this was the case.While speaking to Jon-Bernard Kairouz during his visit to Australia, Bryan Danielson gave his first reactions to The Rock's new physique. He mentioned how, despite this, he still looked good, and there may be an underlying reason for him changing his look. Bryan then noticed one aspect about him that he hadn't before.&quot;He looks great. Yeah, I think he looks great. He might just want to live longer. You never know what kind of injuries he has, or because he's an actor, he could just be getting ready for a role. But do you know what's funny? He's super handsome, right? You know what it looked like to me when I saw the picture? In comparison to the rest of his body, now it looks like he has a big head.&quot;The American Dragon joked about his head looking slightly out of proportion, as his body was no longer as jacked as it once was. He sarcastically called him out because of this.&quot;Guess what, Rock? You're not so handsome anymore. How does it feel? I mean, he's still obviously much more handsome than me. But how does it feel to not be as handsome as you used to be? Take that. Didn't that look like a big head? And it might just be that we never noticed because he was so jacked, he just always had this giant head,&quot; Bryan jokingly said. [0:09-0:47]See a full clip of the interview below.Bryan Danielson set for new role in AEWAfter no longer being an active competitor for AEW, Bryan Danielson's new official role within the company has just been revealed. Following his retirement from full-time wrestling last year, Danielson has remained part of the company, being around backstage and constantly promoting the company whenever he can.Tony Khan has taken to X/Twitter to announce that the former AEW World Champion will now be joining the AEW Dynamite commentary team full-time. Khan mentioned how this would be the case starting this Wednesday.&quot;Starting this Wednesday, @bryandanielson The American Dragon will join the Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite commentary team full-time! Welcome back Bryan on Dynamite this Wednesday Night, + See you on @TNTdrama And/or HBO Max 8pm ET/7pm CT For Saturday Night #AEWCollision TONIGHT!!&quot; Khan wrote.Tony Khan @TonyKhanLINKStarting this Wednesday, @bryandanielson The American Dragon will join the Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite commentary team full-time! Welcome back Bryan on Dynamite this Wednesday Night, + See you on @TNTdrama And/or HBO Max 8pm ET/7pm CT For Saturday Night #AEWCollision TONIGHT!!Fans were disappointed when Bryan Danielson's career came to an early end, but now they'll get to catch him every week from now on. This looks to be a great move from AEW.