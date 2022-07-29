AEW star Bryan Danielson says top WWE SmackDown star recently visited his home

Top AEW star Bryan Danielson recently revealed that he had a much-needed catch-up with SmackDown star Sami Zayn.

Danielson now works for AEW while Zayn is with WWE, and the two haven't been able to meet up as much as they did when they worked in the same company. Zayn and Danielson have faced each other on several occasions. The two even met in the ring at WrestleMania 34 and 36.

During an interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom's Basement, Danielson was talking about wrestlers he thinks are the funniest in the AEW locker room, which made him remember a recent catch-up with Sami Zayn:

“Do you know who I really miss who I actually got to see, he came to my house after he did the Steve Austin podcast was Sami Zayn. I love being around, I love me a good Sami Zayn hangout, so yeah I miss being able to see him, but yeah there’s lots of really fun, fun guys to be around. (from 24:19 to 24:44)

It's great to hear that Danielson and Zayn have a strong friendship while working for two different companies.

Bryan Danielson's history with Sami Zayn stretches way past their time in WWE

During the 2010s, WWE hired the best performers from the American independent scene to boost the quality of their roster. Bryan Danielson and Sami Zayn were among them.

However, their friendship stretches before their time in WWE, with them arguably having their best singles match against each other before their careers began.

Danielson and Zayn (then known as El Generico) battled for the PWG World Championship throughout 2007, with their bout at the Giant-Size Annual #4 being the highlight. In this particular match, Danielson won the belt from Generico.

They then crossed paths in Ring of Honor, facing each other on the second day of the 2009 Proving Grounds event, with El Generico picking up the win.

