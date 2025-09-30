Bryan Danielson reveals surprising details about new AEW role

The former WWE and AEW World Champion, Bryan Danielson revealed how he found out about his new role in Tony Khan's promotion. The American Dragon has a new non-wrestling role within the company.
After announcing his retirement from full-time wrestling, Bryan Danielson has yet to make a proper in-ring return. While he was out of action, Bryan joined the AEW commentary team at Forbidden Door 2025. Fans were quite impressed with Danielson on the desk before Tony Khan officially announced that he would be a part of the Dynamite commentary team regularly.
Meanwhile, The American Dragon disclosed how he found out about his new commentary role during an interview with Pario Magazine. Bryan revealed that he discovered his new role when he saw the announcement tweet by Tony Khan:
"How it came about is that it had been mentioned, but I didn't find out the same way everybody else found out on Sunday. I got a text message like, 'hey man, so you're gonna be at 'Dynamite' this week, right?' And I was like, huh? And then they sent me the tweet that Tony Khan just sent out, and I was just like, oh, okay, yep. Tony and I had talked about the possibility of it, but I didn't know it was a real thing until Sunday," Danielson revealed. [H/T WrestlingINC]
Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!
Bryan Danielson on whether he will make an in-ring return
Bryan Danielson recently admitted that anything physical he does after full-time retirement, he will have his kids in mind. Speaking with Wide World of Sports, Danielson stated the following:
“Sure, there’s the part when I’m watching it, I get super excited and think I would love to get back in there – but then it’s like, what are you talking about? My body physically can’t do some of those things anymore. I tried to do some of the things I did in my last year with AEW right now, I don’t think I’d be able to go back and hold my kids. Anything that I would do moving forward has to be with that in mind."
Only time will tell if The American Dragon will ever be back in action.
Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!