Bryan Danielson's "miracle career" deserves a happy ending, says major AEW star

Since debuting for AEW back at Double or Nothing 2021, Bryan Danielson has been positioned as one of the promotion's top stars. However, his in-ring career may soon be coming to an end. One of his colleagues recently commented about how The American Dragon should eventually hang up the boots.

Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli have partnered as members of AEW's formidable Blackpool Combat Club stable. The Swiss Superman recently spoke about his stablemate's hint at retiring soon and asserted that Danielson "deserves" to retire on his own terms.

Castagnoli said the following to Baby Huey of The Kliq on 1077 The Bone:

"Bryan had an absolute miracle career. As you know, people counted him out so many times, and he came back from things that normal people probably wouldn't. So, for him to call it on his own terms and end his career whenever he wants to, I think that's very important to him, and he deserves that. So, whenever he decides that enough is enough, he will do so, but I also think you have to very much pay attention to how he worded it." [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

This sentiment is shared by much of the wrestling world, whom Danielson has earnestly and passionately entertained for decades.

Bryan Danielson's AEW retirement won't be his first

The ups and downs of Bryan Danielson's career are well-documented, the high points undoubtedly being the numerous world titles he has won and the critically acclaimed matches he has crafted.

One of the major downers of the AEW star's career is his forced retirement several years ago due to injury. Although he was still featured on WWE programming at the time, it didn't feel the same not having the technical wizard show off his skills between the ropes.

Expand Tweet

Thankfully, those days are now gone, and fans can enjoy The American Dragon's exceptional performances for as long as they last. With the whirlwind career that he has had, the very least he deserves is to have the final say on when to retire.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star