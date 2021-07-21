Why was Daniel Bryan forced to retire in 2016?

The terms Daniel Bryan and G.O.A.T. often go hand-in-hand in pro-wrestling fans' minds. Bryan is one of the few lightweights to succeed in WWE, a company that usually favors powerhouses and heavyweights. Him winning the main event of WrestleMania 30 was one of the initial cases of WWE changing their plans due to the WWE Universe's demands.

Bryan is no longer under contract with WWE, according to journalist Bryan Alvarez:

"I’m not sure if it’s the video game or what it is but one of these projects that involves obviously the wrestlers in WWE, they were alerted today that [certain people] are no longer with WWE, and one of the people they mentioned was Daniel Bryan," said Alvarez. "Realistically, he’s not with the company, that’s true, but that is an indication that at this point, [they will] take him out of whatever project this is..." (H/T WrestlingNews)

According to rumors, someone "bigger than Andrade" will join AEW, and since Daniel Bryan is legally cleared to join any wrestling company and AEW is interested in signing him, there is a high chance that the flying G.O.A.T. will show up on AEW soon.

So I heard that something “bigger than andrade” is coming to AEW.



I wonder what it is — Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) July 11, 2021

Why did Daniel Bryan retire in 2016?

After WrestleMania 30, things went sideways for Bryan as he lost all strength in his right arm and had to relinquish his World Championship. But it also led to bigger concerns about whether the former World Champion could return to the squared circle.

Defying the odds, Daniel Bryan returned in time for WrestleMania 31 to win the Intercontinental Championship. History repeated itself with Bryan relinquishing the title in May 2015 due to not being cleared to compete.

It was later revealed that Daniel Bryan had suffered at least ten documented concussions. These concussions, along with the post-concussion seizures he suffered, led to Bryan announcing his retirement from in-ring competition on RAW on February 8, 2016.

Thank you @WWEDanielBryan for everything you have done for @WWE and wrestling. Your contributions to the business will never be forgotten. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 8, 2016

Though he was retired, Daniel Bryan didn't give up. He dreamt of returning to the squared circle, and his efforts turned his dream into reality. Bryan came out of retirement to fight his return match at WrestleMania 34, the same arena where he had main-evented WrestleMania 4 years before.

