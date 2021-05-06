Could AEW sign Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe?

Ever since reports of Daniel Bryan's WWE contract expiring emerged, fans have been cooking up scenarios about what he could do. One possible option is to join AEW.

Daniel Bryan's stint with WWE ended after the most recent episode of SmackDown, where he lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The match had a stipulation of Bryan being banished from the show if he came up short, which he unfortunately did.

Apart from Bryan, fans have also been wondering if AEW could sign Samoa Joe, who was let go by WWE in April. AEW's Senior Producer, Tony Schiavone, addressed those speculations on the AEW: Blood and Guts post-show.

According to Schiavone, the promotion can only think of hiring them. But it's not in a position to decide whether the two superstars will join the roster.

"You know what? If we could, maybe we would. But we don’t book ’em, do we?” said Schiavone

Schiavone was also asked about AEW Champion Kenny Omega possibly clashing with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the future. He downplayed the prospect, saying they can't make a match official when a wrestler from another promotion is involved.

“We’ll see what we can do about that, but again, we don’t book ’em,” said Schiavone

Daniel Bryan could be a great addition to AEW

The list of dream matches Daniel Bryan could have in AEW is endless. Tony Khan's promotion has a vast roster, and a superstar of Bryan's level could mesh well with any performer, irrespective of their in-ring style.

Plus, Byran has made it known time and again that he wants to help out the newer generation of stars at this stage of his career.

“He looks at wrestling differently than anybody else. With @KennyOmegamanX, there’s no previous evolution point. It’s just these completely new things that have entered his head that he’s daring to try.” -@WWEDanielBryan



Lotta respect shown here.



WATCH: https://t.co/KGNRwZZlEc pic.twitter.com/GmKZBUZLbQ — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) April 29, 2021

Considering AEW's host of talented yet inexperienced youngsters, Bryan could act as a mentor figure, providing them insight into the business.

Do you want to see Daniel Bryan join AEW? If yes, let us know some of your dream opponents for him in the comments section below.