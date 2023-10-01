Bryan Danielson's reaction after learning AEW referee Aubrey Edwards was the girl crying during 2016 retirement speech

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently talked about how he learned that the girl crying at his retirement speech on WWE RAW back in 2016 was AEW referee Aubrey Edwards.

Bryan Danielson was forced to step away from in-ring competition in 2016, after suffering multiple concussions. Bryan made a retirement speech on an episode of WWE RAW in 2016, and current AEW referee Aubrey Edwards was also present in the crowd, and visibly got emotional after Bryan's speech.

Speaking to PWInsider earlier this week, Bryan Danielson recalled his emotional retirement speech, and stated that he looks forward to how the crowd reacts to Aubrey at WrestleDream taking place tonight in Seattle.

"But one of the things that I look forward to, even in the Seattle shows, is how the crowd reacts to Aubrey, our referee, right, the female referee that we've got, because last time we were in Seattle, I mean, there were huge Aubrey... I mean, realistically, there were Aubrey chants last night on Dynamite, right? But even her coming home to Seattle and performing here as a referee, and she was there when I... She was in the crowd when I announced my retirement at Key Arena in 2016, right? And it was actually a funny one. The first conversations we ever had is she said, "I don't know if you ever saw this, but there's a meme of a girl crying when you retired, that was me." I was like, "Oh my gosh."

Bryan Danielson was blown away by Tony Khan's comments about him

Former five-time WWE Champion Bryan Danielson recently talked about his relationship with Tony Khan, and was shocked to hear his comments about him.

Speaking to PWInsider earlier this week, Bryan Danielson talked about Tony Khan's comments:

"I was a little bit blown away because I was like, 'Oh, I'm just kind of hanging out.' I mean, I love doing my thing and I help people and all that kind of stuff. And Tony and I would have good conversations or whatever, but I wasn't really that helpful."

Bryan continued:

"Heaven forbid, something does happen to Tony, there's nobody else who even understands a fraction of how AEW works the way that Tony does, right? It was really interesting and a little bit jarring for me when he said it, but also that makes you feel respected, that makes you feel good about yourself when your boss thinks that about you."

