"He was this guy that we really looked up to"- Bryan Danielson says his story with 28-year wrestling veteran came full circle in AEW 

Bryan Danielson has had a career resurgence since joining AEW last year. The American Dragon has competed against a medley of opponents, ranging from top-tier stars to rising talents.

Ahead of his highly-anticipated match against Jon Moxley at Revolution pay-per-view, Danielson sat down with WOR to discuss how he has relished his post-WWE run.

The 40-year-old noted that he found a real sense of joy in his matches after coming out of retirement, something which he missed in the supposedly final bout of his career:

"I didn't know before I was forced to retire that my last match was my last match, you know, and I didn't go into that match with a sense of joy at all. And so yeah, there's been a real sense of joy. I'm also like having a lot of fun with the people I'm wrestling and wrestling new people or even like Kenny, who I hadn't wrestled in years and years and years. Same thing with Eddie Kingston." ( 7:09 onwards)

Danielson revealed that he admired Christopher Daniels while growing up. After competing against The Fallen Angel this past Wednesday night, he believes his story has come full circle:

"This week wrestled Christopher Daniels, which was, for me a real treat because I'm kind of a veteran now. But when I really started on the independents, Christopher Daniels was that veteran to us. He was this guy that we really looked up to, and it was really cool for that to be full circle this week."

The two ROH originals brought the house down after pushing each other to their limits in the opening match of AEW Dynamite this week.

The former WWE Superstar defeated the returning Daniels, who wrestled in his first match since May last year.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley is expected to be a show-stealer at AEW Revolution 2022

The impending bout between Danielson and Moxley has created a different level of hype heading into AEW Revolution pay-per-view tonight.

In an attempt to convince Mox to ally with him, The American Dragon unwantedly found himself on a collision course with The Purveyor of Violence.

The latter has asserted that he would like to enjoy a bloodbath with Danielson before joining forces with him. Mox has been undefeated since his return this year, and it will be interesting to see whether Danielson manages to hand The Death Rider his first loss of 2022.

