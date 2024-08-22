Bryan Danielson seemingly dropped a major WWE reference on final Dynamite before AEW All In

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was broadcast live from Utilita Arena Cardiff in Wales. During the show, Bryan Danielson seemingly dropped a major WWE reference.

The American Dragon is set to wrap up his run as a full-time wrestler in 2024. His AEW contract is already up and his match at All In will probably be his last as a full-time wrestler. Bryan Danielson will take on Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship on Sunday.

Before their epic clash, the two stars met inside the ring on this week's Dynamite. The segment started with The Realest Star trash-talking about his All in opponent and how he would crush him this weekend.

Strickland went on for a while before Danielson had enough and ran down to the ring to take out the champion with a Busaiku Knee. The latter then bashed him on the mic and vowed to win the AEW World Championship at All In. The fans started to cheer for him with the legendary 'YES' chants.

The segment had a very close resemblance to his WWE retirement promo which took place on February 8, 2016 edition of RAW. On the show, former Daniel Bryan bid farewell to the WWE Universe after announcing his retirement due to medical reasons. To top it all off, he was wearing a similar style flannel shirt on Dynamite last night as well.

Bryan Danielson requests Will Ospreay to use the Trigger Driver on MJF

The final Dynamite before All In also featured a heated segment between MJF and Will Ospreay. During the segment, the AEW American Champion busted open his All In opponent and also tried to hit him with a Tiger Drive but fortunately, the security intervened.

Later in the show, the fans saw Bryan Danielson approach a bloody Ospreay backstage and ask him to use the Tiger Diver on MJF at All In. For those who don't remember, The Aerial Assassin used the high-risk maneuver on the former WWE star during their clash at Dynasty earlier this year. Bryan was severely hurt which led to Will retiring the move.

