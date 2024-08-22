  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Bryan Danielson seemingly dropped a major WWE reference on final Dynamite before AEW All In

Bryan Danielson seemingly dropped a major WWE reference on final Dynamite before AEW All In

By Monika Thapa
Modified Aug 22, 2024 11:10 GMT
Fascinating similarity between Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson is a former WWE Champion [Image courtesy: screenshots via WWE and AEW YouTube]

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was broadcast live from Utilita Arena Cardiff in Wales. During the show, Bryan Danielson seemingly dropped a major WWE reference.

The American Dragon is set to wrap up his run as a full-time wrestler in 2024. His AEW contract is already up and his match at All In will probably be his last as a full-time wrestler. Bryan Danielson will take on Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship on Sunday.

Before their epic clash, the two stars met inside the ring on this week's Dynamite. The segment started with The Realest Star trash-talking about his All in opponent and how he would crush him this weekend.

also-read-trending Trending

Strickland went on for a while before Danielson had enough and ran down to the ring to take out the champion with a Busaiku Knee. The latter then bashed him on the mic and vowed to win the AEW World Championship at All In. The fans started to cheer for him with the legendary 'YES' chants.

The segment had a very close resemblance to his WWE retirement promo which took place on February 8, 2016 edition of RAW. On the show, former Daniel Bryan bid farewell to the WWE Universe after announcing his retirement due to medical reasons. To top it all off, he was wearing a similar style flannel shirt on Dynamite last night as well.

Bryan Danielson requests Will Ospreay to use the Trigger Driver on MJF

The final Dynamite before All In also featured a heated segment between MJF and Will Ospreay. During the segment, the AEW American Champion busted open his All In opponent and also tried to hit him with a Tiger Drive but fortunately, the security intervened.

youtube-cover

Later in the show, the fans saw Bryan Danielson approach a bloody Ospreay backstage and ask him to use the Tiger Diver on MJF at All In. For those who don't remember, The Aerial Assassin used the high-risk maneuver on the former WWE star during their clash at Dynasty earlier this year. Bryan was severely hurt which led to Will retiring the move.

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी