Bryan Danielson seemingly teases a “hair vs. mask” match against former WWE star

Bryan Danielson has just expressed his interest in having a match with a unique stipulation against a wrestling veteran and a former WWE Superstar. This would be luchadors Blue Panther and Mistico (FKA Sin Cara).

Currently, three out of the four members of the Blackpool Combat Club are in Mexico and are set to compete inside Arena Mexico for a CMLL event. They will be in eight-man tag action, taking on the two previously mentioned luchadors plus Volador Jr. and Ultimo Guerrero.

During a press conference for the event, Bryan Danielson expressed how he wished to fulfill his dream of competing in Arena Mexico in a hair vs. mask match. He mentioned wishing to face Blue Panther for this match but claimed that the legendary luchador may not have what it takes to keep up with him. He then mentioned how much he'd love to take Mistico's mask.

"Honestly, this is one of my biggest dreams in wrestling that I have yet to accomplish, is to wrestle in Arena Mexico in a Hair vs Hair, Hair vs Mask match. And I would love for that to be against Blue Panther but I don't know how much of a chance he stands at this point, so he'll be losing his hair if we do that. Whose mask I'd really love to take, I'd love to do Mistico vs. Bryan Danielson, Hair vs. Mask."

Expand Tweet

Bryan Danielson couldn't contain his excitement ahead of match in CMLL

The former WWE Superstar has expressed his excitement about competing in Arena Mexico before, and this was because he was sharing the ring with his favorite luchador of all time.

This would be Blue Panther, a legendary luchador who has been in the industry for over four decades. On Twitter, Bryan Danielson would continue to show his excitement ahead of the match, as he stands alongside the BCC and Matt Sydal to take on four of the best luchadors of CMLL.

"Tomorrow will be my first time stepping foot in the legendary Arena Mexico. The BCC will be standing across the ring from 4 incredible wrestlers, one of whom, Blue Panther, is my FAVORITE LUCHADOR OF ALL TIME!!! What a life!" Danielson wrote.

Expand Tweet

Wheeler Yuta continues to miss time due to an injury, as he was previously booked to stand alongside his BCC comrades before eventually being replaced.

With all that went down between the luchadors and the BCC in the previous months, it will now be the latter's turn to go knocking into their home territory and take the fight to them.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Who do you think wins the match? Blackpool Combat Club + Matt Sydal CMLL Luchadors 0 votes View Discussion