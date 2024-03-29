"What a life!" - Bryan Danielson overjoyed about wrestling 63-year-old legend for the first time ever

AEW star Bryan Danielson is currently having a great final run as a full-time competitor. The American Dragon recently reacted to facing the legendary Blue Panther in Mexico.

Blue Panther is one of the greatest lucha libre stars in professional wrestling. He is labeled as the 'Maestro' as he helps train a lot of up-and-coming stars. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Matt Sydal, and Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club are set to compete in a huge six-man tag team match against Mexico's own Ultimo Guerrero, Blue Panther, Volador Jr., and Mistico at the CMLL event taking place at the Arena Mexico on March 29.

On Twitter/X, The American Dragon shared his excitement on stepping into the legendary Arena Mexico against his 'favorite luchador of all time,' Blue Panther.

"Tomorrow will be my first time stepping foot in the legendary Arena Mexico. The BCC will be standing across the ring from 4 incredible wrestlers, one of whom, Blue Panther, is my FAVORITE LUCHADOR OF ALL TIME!!! What a life!"

Expand Tweet

Jim Ross wants to call Bryan Danielson versus Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay is set to compete in a dream match against Bryan Danielson at the AEW Dynasty PPV. The match is anticipated to be one of the best bouts in professional wrestling. Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross expressed that he would be surprised if the match doesn't get five stars.

"As a matter of fact, I think on Monday, I go back to the surgeon who finally has responded to my messages to evaluate my hip and tell me what he sees. I should have had that information a month ago, but in any event, that's a medical update. Bottom line: I'm feeling pretty good. I'm still targeting St. Louis [AEW Dynasty]. I sure hope that works out. I would do just about anything to call Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay. If it's not the match of the year, if it doesn't get five stars, I'll be surprised.” (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Bryan Danielson is currently in the final run of his career as a full-time performer. All Elite Wrestling has done a great job in providing him with great talents to face for the past couple of months. It will be interesting to see who steps up to face The American Dragon in the future.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Bryan Danielson defeat Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion