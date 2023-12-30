Bryan Danielson surprisingly threatens Blackpool Combat Club member

Bryan Danielson was a part of the disciplinary committee that fired CM Punk. Since then, the former fining his fellow stars for any misdeed has become a running gag.

Recently, The American Dragon threatened another star of getting fined if he didn't pick up a victory on Rampage. The star in question is Wheeler Yuta.

The 42-year-old star took to Twitter, and wrote that Wheeler would get fined if the Blackpool Combat Club member didn't win on AEW Rampage against Matt Sydal.

"Watch Wheeler Yuta SMASH tonight!!! If he doesn’t SMASH appropriately, how should we discipline him? Watch Friday Night #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT, or your suggestion doesn’t count! Also, many thanks to the graphics person who put Rocky’s eyepatch on the other side," Danielson shared.

Also, The American Dragon gave a hilarious shout-out to the graphics guy who had put the eyepatch on the other eye of Rocky Romero. He also threatened the latter that he could be fined by Bryan as he wore an eyepatch without suffering a broken orbital bone.

Bryan Danielson wants to break Kazuchika Okada's arm

Danielson and Okada will battle at WrestleKingdom 18, to be held at Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2024.

While speaking on the New Japan Pro Wrestling interview, The American Dragon spoke about why he wanted to break Okada's arm during the match.

"My goal is legitimately to break Okada's right arm. Then we're going to see how good he is, because the true test of how good somebody is when you take away their best weapon. You can take away my arm, my eye, and I'm still better than 99.9% of the wrestlers on planet Earth," said Bryan Danielson.

In Danielson's latest bout, he lost to Eddie Kingston in the semi-final of the Continental Classic tournament on Dynamite.

Do you think the 42-year-old star would defeat Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 18? Let us know in the comments section below.