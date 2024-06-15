Bryan Danielson wants former WWE star to become AEW World Champion before he retires

Bryan Danielson wishes to see a former WWE Superstar become AEW World Champion before he hangs up his boots. The latter is none other than Claudio Castagnoli.

The American Dragon shares a rich and long history with The Swiss Superman in the pro-wrestling industry. Both men competed in the independent scene prolifically before making their way to WWE, where they achieved remarkable success. Unfortunately, Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) never managed to taste World Championship gold in the sports entertainment juggernaut, although Danielson did so on multiple occasions.

The duo are currently signed with AEW and are members of The Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bryan Danielson heaped praise on Claudio Castagnoli and claimed that he wanted to witness The King of Swing hold the AEW World Title.

Trending

“I would love to see Claudio as world champion. He’s one of the best I’ve ever been in the ring with," Danielson said.

The 43-year-old veteran went on to compliment Castagnoli's work as ROH World Champion between 2022 and 2023. Danielson claimed to have been awestruck by The Swiss Sensation's performance as the champion and voiced hope that Castagnoli will be granted a run with the All Elite Wrestling World Title before he steps away from the squared circle.

“I thought his Ring of Honor world title run was really special. I watched all of his matches, and I was in awe of it–as many people often are when they watch Claudio wrestle. I sincerely hope that Claudio gets a run as AEW World Champion before he hangs it up. He would make the most of that opportunity," Danielson said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

The Blackpool Combat Club recently reunited in AEW

The June 5, 2024 episode of Dynamite saw all four members of The Blackpool Combat Club reunite as Wheeler Yuta made his in-ring comeback, competing for the first time in nearly five months. The BCC defeated CMLL stars Esfinge, Magnus, Rugido, and Volador Jr. in an eight-person tag match, with Yuta picking up the win for his stable.

Afterward, during a backstage segment, Bryan Danielson revealed that he was going to enter the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in one final bid to headline Wembley Stadium and challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In 2024. Later that week on Collision, Claudio Castagnoli teamed up with Wheeler Yuta to wrestle FTR to a time-limit draw.

Furthermore, Jon Moxley retained his IWGP World Heavyweight Title in a Lumberjack Deathmatch against EVIL at NJPW Dominion 2024 on June 9. The Purveyor of Violence will defend the belt once again at Forbidden Door later this month against Tetsuya Naito.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Blackpool Combat Club in All Elite Wrestling.