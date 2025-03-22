Bryan Danielson will wrestle again, says a confident, retired ex-ROH star 

Bryan Danielson wrestled his last match as a full-time performer at AEW WrestleDream 2024. The American Dragon was dethroned as the AEW World Champion by Jon Moxley at the PPV. He has since been absent.

Ad

In December 2024, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp interviewed Danielson, asking the veteran if he'll wrestle again. The former world champion stated that although the odds were ''50-50,'' he would prioritize his health, as the 43-year-old doesn't want to put his neck under more stress.

Former Ring of Honor star Eric Koenreich, who retired from in-ring competition in 2022, commented on a video of Bryan Danielson's interview on X (FKA Twitter). The veteran claimed that it was only a matter of ''when'' and not ''if,'' as far as The American Dragon's return to the squared circle was concerned.

Ad

Trending

"Speaking as a habitual un-retiree: It’s not a matter of 'if.' It’s 'when,''' he wrote.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Check out his post below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bryan Danielson is currently not signed to AEW

Bryan Danielson appeared at the AEW All In: Texas Tickets on Sale event in Arlington, Texas, last December to boost the ticket sales for the marquee pay-per-view. During an interaction with the media, The American Dragon revealed that he wasn't signed to the Jacksonville-based company and that he attended the event only because Tony Khan wanted him to.

Ad

“No, just Tony and I were talking on Friday, and he said, ‘We’ve got this All-In ticket on sale event.’ I said, ‘Oh, do you want me to come? I’d love to.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I’d love to see you.’ So here I am," the former AEW World Champion said.

Bryan won the AEW World Championship at All In 2024 in what was an extremely emotional moment for him and his fans. It will be interesting to see if he appears in some capacity at All In 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback