Buddy Matthews has a message for fans after Rhea Ripley posts jaw-dropping new picture

Buddy Matthews was recently part of The House of Black's reformation into The Hounds of Hell after Malakai Black's apparent AEW departure. While he's claiming new territory in All Elite Wrestling, Matthews is also laying claim to one of wrestling's top female stars: his wife, Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion, but she's also the target of affection for many. After being betrayed by her former on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, The Eradicator has recently been teasing a new relationship with Jey Uso.

However, Ripley is married in real life. Although they work for different companies, she and AEW's Buddy Matthews have shared plenty of flirtatious peeks into their relationship on social media. The former World Trios Champion recently took to his Instagram story to re-post a jaw-dropping picture, shared by his wife, to send a message to the "simps" who have commented on his dynamic with her:

"The Simps saying I need to 'control' her! I 'Flaunt' her!! & she all mine," Matthews wrote.

Buddy Matthews claims Rhea on Instagram [Image credit: Screenshot of Matthews' Instagram story]

Buddy Matthews is ready to take over AEW with The Hounds of Hell

Matthews has been with All Elite Wrestling since February 2022. In all that time, he's stayed by Malakai Black's side in The House of Black. However, the 39-year-old's apparent departure has seemingly brought a sudden end to the sinister faction.

In Black's absence, Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart were quick to forge their own stable: The Hounds of Hell. Matthews and King recently took to social media to announce the birth of their dark faction and advertise their new merchandise:

"BARK TOGETHER!! Get your NEW HOH t-shirt!! www.shopaew.com."

Matthews is also seemingly eyeing a singles push, with Kazuchika Okada's Continental Championship being his target. Whether the Australian star will get his hands on more AEW gold this year remains to be seen.

