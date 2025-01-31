Rhea Ripley shares heartwarming Jey Uso relationship update

WWE star Rhea Ripley seemingly shared an update on her relationship with Jey Uso today on social media. The Eradicator defeated Nia Jax to retain the Women's World Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend.

Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley had a flirtatious relationship last year on WWE television. The former Intercontinental Champion thought Ripley deserved better than Dominik Mysterio and humorously invited her to a date at Waffle House. Ripley took to her Instagram story today to seemingly reference her previous storyline with Jey Uso, sharing a picture of her new Waffle House bracelet.

Ripley shares a photo of a Waffle House bracelet on social media. [Image credit: Screenshot of Rhea Ripley's Instagram story]

Jey Uso also competed in a title match last weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. Main Event Jey challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship but came up short. The 39-year-old appeared on WWE RAW this past Monday night and claimed that he was going to win the Men's Royal Rumble match and earn another title shot at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bill Apter reacts to Rhea Ripley's victory at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley's impressive victory over Nia Jax at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this month.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter stated that Nia Jax took too long setting up The Annihilator, and it cost her the match. The veteran noted that The Irresistible Force could have won the Women's World Championship if she remained focused.

"That match was similar to what I predicted. The champion would have a hard time at the beginning but eventually power out and show how excellent she is by giving the Riptide, which is a dangerous ride onto the giant, Nia Jax. One of the things with Nia Jax, if we're talking technical, what she did wrong was that when she was on the top rope several times getting ready for the Annihilator, she stood there and posed for the fans and made so much of a spectacle of herself. She should have just followed up and tried to pin her," Apter said.

Rhea Ripley had a dominant 380-day reign as Women's World Champion before having to relinquish the title due to injury last year. She captured the title once again by defeating Liv Morgan on the January 6 episode of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see who will challenge the 28-year-old for the title next.

