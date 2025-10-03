Buddy Matthews posts insane workout video with Rhea Ripley

AEW star Buddy Matthews has been on the sidelines for months. Yet, he is working every day to get better. Recently, he provided a sneak peek at his impressive workout, which also included his equally powerful better half and WWE megastar, Rhea Ripley.The Hounds of Hell member injured his ankle during his entrance for a match against Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam Australia. He underwent surgery last month and also provided a disheartening update regarding his road to recovery. Despite that, Buddy Matthews has been training extensively to prepare for his return.Taking to his Instagram, Matthews posted a new workout video with his wife, Rhea Ripley. The duo can be seen mainly doing back workouts like lat pulldowns and rowing exercises. The video ends with both wrestling stars doing some bicep workouts while also showcasing their incredible physiques. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAEW star Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley have built a Gym togetherApart from being two of the top names in professional wrestling, Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are major fitness freaks, which is reflected in their incredible physical statures. The duo recently built a gym together and shared a photo posing in their new workout territory.&quot;We did a little something…. We built a gym! First workout picture to commemorate the occasion!&quot; Matthews wrote on IG.While Matthews continues to be on the sidelines, Rhea Ripley will be heading back to their home country, Australia, for WWE's next Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel. She will team up with IYO Sky to battle the team of The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. Ripley and IYO's friendship led to Asuka betraying The Genius of the Skies on RAW two weeks ago, with Kairi Sane following suit, despite evidently being crushed by Asuka's actions. So it will be interesting to see which side will prevail when WWE heads to the Land Down Under.