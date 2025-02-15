Buddy Matthews reacts to Rhea Ripley’s Valentine's Day post with a two-word message

AEW star Buddy Matthews has just reacted to his wife Rhea Ripley's post for him this Valentine's Day. She had also included some photographs from their wedding last year.

The Australian couple married in June 2024 after being engaged for over ten months. They met while working together in WWE and have kept their relationship going despite now working for rival companies. Matthews is a member of the Hounds of Hell stable alongside Brody King and Julia Hart.

Earlier today, Rhea Ripley posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for her husband on Valentine's Day. She shared a few photos from their wedding where they can be seen walking down the aisle after they were married, and dancing together during their celebration. You can check out her post by clicking here.

"My forever Valentine 🖤 Love your goofy a**," she wrote.

Buddy Matthews reacted to her post, with a simple two-word message, as he showed love to his wife.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ MY LOVE," Matthews commented.

You can check out a screengrab of Matthews' comment below:

Buddy Matthews' responds to his wife. [Image credit: Screenshot of Matthews' comment on Ripley's Instagram post]

Buddy Matthews is set to compete in front of his home country at AEW Grand Slam: Australia

Later today, AEW is set to hold a special episode of their weekly programming as they will be holding a show for the first time in Australia. Grand Slam is set to take place at the Brisbane Entertainment Center at 5:30 pm AEST. For those who watching this from television, there will be a delay as the show will air tomorrow at 10:30 pm ET.

For a few weeks, Buddy has been trying to get on Kazuchika Okada's nerves in hopes of getting a shot at the AEW Continental Championship. It seems that his tactics finally worked as The Rainmaker eventually agreed to the match.

This will be one of the five matches taking place on the show tomorrow night. Matthews is also one of the four Australian names set to compete, as names like Toni Storm, Kyle Fletcher, and Harley Cameron are also booked for matches.

Since winning the AEW Continental Championship in March 2024, Okada has yet to falter in his reign. It remains to be seen whether Buddy Matthews can be the star to end this.

