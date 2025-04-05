Bully Ray addresses embarrassing botch from AEW Dynamite - "You're going to be rusty"

As often transpires in pro wrestling, two AEW stars seemingly had issues pulling off a high-risk maneuver this week on Dynamite, leading to what some have pointed out as a botch. Now, WWE veteran Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on a match that involved Marina Shafir and Willow Nightingale.

Ad

The Problem rode to battle this Wednesday alongside her stablemate, Jon Moxley, to take on The Babe with The Power and Swerve Strickland in a Mixed Tornado Tag bout. The matchup started in chaos and involved intense physicality and even outside weapons like tables and chairs. One table spot, in particular, saw Marina Shafir counter Nightingale's move by hoisting her up and slamming her through a table at ringside.

The two stars seemed to struggle somewhat during the execution of the Powerbomb, with Marina seemingly struggling to lift Willow properly for the throw, resulting in the back of the latter's head crashing through the table. While reviewing the match from this week's AEW Dynamite on Busted Open After Dark, WWE LFG coach Bubba Ray Dudley argued that the bout, albeit enjoyable, had flaws because two of its participants, Willow Nightingale and Marina Shafir, supposedly do not wrestle every week.

Ad

Trending

"There are certain talents in the ring tonight, like Willow and, like, a Marina Shafir, who don't get to work all the time. The only way to become a great professional wrestler is to wrestle all the time. These talents don't have that luxury. Maybe, if you're lucky, they're working one day a week," he said.

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

The veteran continued:

"Willow doesn't work every week. Marina, sure as hell, doesn't work every week. So, you're not going to be as accurate or as on as you need to be. You're going to be rusty. It's not like AEW runs house shows. The match was a little wonky, but still, the match was fun." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nightingale would ultimately win the match for herself and Swerve by pinning Shafir.

Bubba Ray Dudley on AEW's Willow Nightingale possibly selling Jon Moxley's finishing move

Despite their opponents picking up the win on Dynamite, Jon Moxley seemingly struck the final blow on behalf of The Death Riders when he nailed Willow Nightingale with a Paradigm Shift behind Swerve Strickland's back. Officials promptly took to examining the former TBS Champion, who has struggled with a neck injury in the past.

Ad

Speaking on Busted Open, Bubba Ray Dudley addressed the AEW World Champion's ambush on Nightingale, voicing concern for the 31-year-old's well-being. He also acknowledged her ''phenomenal job'' in case she was selling.

"I got a little nervous for Willow. I really did. She got spiked pretty hard, and the way her one arm was lying on the mat, I thought, maybe, something was up, and the way the doctor was touching her hand, and I'm just hoping that Willow Nightingale is okay tonight. If she was selling, she did a phenomenal job. God bless you, girl. Great job!" he said. [From 0:10 to 0:36]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Despite promising to avenge Willow, Swerve's night last Wednesday ended in a vicious beatdown at the hands of Moxley and his crew. However, The Realest could be poised to dethrone The One True King this Sunday at AEW Dynasty 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More