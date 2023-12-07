Bully Ray comments on Matt Hardy voicing his frustration with AEW

WWE legend Bully Ray recently commented on AEW star Matt Hardy who expressed his frustrations with Tony Khan's promotion recently.

Matt Hardy recently voiced the problems he had with how he and his brother Jeff Hardy were being booked in AEW which caught the eyes of a lot of fans including wrestling legend Bully Ray.

Speaking on Busted Open, Bully Ray came in support of the AEW star and stated the following:

"If I'm Matt Hardy, and I'm one-half of the Hardy Boys, one of the greatest tag teams still walking the planet and a tag team that will go down in history, I am definitely wondering to myself, 'Why are we being used the way we're being used?'" Bully said."

Matt Hardy expresses his frustrations with AEW

AEW's Matt and Jeff Hardy are one of the most decorated teams in all of professional wrestling however, it seems like the duo is currently frustrated with their direction in All Elite Wrestling.

On his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Hardy expressed his frustrations on the booking on The Hardy's booking in the company.

"I mean, I just feel like because we are considered one of the most one of the most iconic tag teams, one of the greatest tag teams of all time, you know with all of our achievements and you know all the ground we’ve broken all the trails, we blazed, I felt like we would be in some sort of circulation where we come in we you know, have some wins here and there, we get some momentum going, then we go into a big issue with a younger guy, and then like, we make this younger guy look good, you know, but we haven’t really got the opportunity to do that. And that’s what I want."

He continued:

"I mean, even you know, there’s a time today after our match was over, went back to the boss said, Hey, we want to talk to you, you know, going forward and we’re going to do that or whatever. But I feel like there’s a way to get to that where you can still keep us in the mix as someone, a team that is a threat and that is relevant and current, but then you can still help build younger teams as well. And I think that’s where we need to be right now." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

