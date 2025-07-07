"Buried Triple H with respect," "Not so arrogant these days" - Fans stunned over Tony Khan's comments on All In-SNME 2025 clash

AEW Creative Head Tony Khan is preparing for the 2025 iteration of All In, set to air from the Globe Life Field stadium in Arlington in just a few days. The 42-year-old recently shared his views on WWE loading up the weekend with several shows to counter-program his promotion, and fans are now reacting to TK's remarks.
All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its much-anticipated pay-per-view, All In : Texas, scheduled for July 12. The card for the event has been stacked with star-studded matches, with various championships and future title opportunities set to be put on the line. However, the show will also face stiff competition from a number of WWE programs which have been scheduled for the same weekend, including Saturday Night's Main Event XL, NXT's The Great American Bash, and Evolution 2025.
When he was asked about WWE's counter-programming of AEW All In during a recent interview, Tony Khan responded by highlighting his plans for the upcoming stadium show, and how he and his employees intend to present the best possible event they can.
15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!
Tony Khan's remarks elicited prompt reactions from fans on X/Twitter, most of whom praised the All Elite CEO for maintaining his focus on promoting his own product. A few users also noted how TK seemingly changed tactics and refrained from taking shots at WWE the way he has done on prior occasions.
"Great response @TonyKhan. Looking forward to the show!" - wrote a fan.
"That's the best answer he's ever given, and the only answer he should ever give to questions like this. That's a fight you don't want, so don't encourage it. Be your own thing. Do your own thing." - argued another fan.
"Now he’s getting it," tweeted a user.
"This was a good answer. Don’t worry about the competition. Focus on your product and good things will happen," posted a user.
Interestingly, WWE has had some criticism levied at them lately for not adequately promoting Evolution despite re-scheduling the show for All In weekend.
Tony Khan's AEW All in : Texas card
After back to back shows at Wembley Stadium in 2023 and 2024, this year's edition of AEW All In will be held in Arlington, Texas, and is already setting records for the company from a financial standpoint. The following matches have been announced for the show so far.
- Casino Gauntlet Match for a future shot at the Men's World Championship
- Casino Gauntlet Match for a future shot at the Women's World Championship
- Adam Cole (c) vs Kyle Fletcher [TNT Championship Match]
- The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs The Patriarchy vs JetSpeed [AEW World Tag Team Championship 3-Way Match]
- The Young Bucks vs Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay
- International Champion Kenny Omega vs Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada [AEW Unified Championship Match]
- Toni Storm (c) vs Mercedes Mone [AEW Women's World Championship Match]
- Jon Moxley (c) vs Hangman Adam Page [AEW Men's World Championship Texas Death Match]
It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his team have planned for fans on July 12.
Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!