Cameron Grimes gets emotional message from WWE legend after release: "IMMENSELY proud of you, so is your father"

WWE has released Cameron Grimes. The multi-time champion has since been receiving an outpouring of support from wrestling fans after announcing his departure earlier today. A WWE legend who has a significant history with Grimes has just sent a public message. This was his former colleague at TNA, Matt Hardy.

The Carolina Caveman took to X today with an emotional video message to announce his release from WWE. He mentioned how he's only ever wanted to work for WWE, but now he's willing to go elsewhere and show the company what it's missing out on. The final Million Dollar Champion also declared that nothing will stop him moving forward as he now has a fire lit under him.

Matt Hardy responded to Grimes' video with a heartfelt message for his fellow North Carolinian, who he's known since he was a kid. Grimes' father, Tracey Caddell, was an indie promoter and wrestler in North Carolina. He passed away in 2018, and Grimes' love for his dad was even used in a NXT storyline. Matt said he was immensely proud of the 30-year-old, as is his father.

"Trevor, I love your passion & your raw emotion. I’ve been in your life & known you since you were literally born. I am IMMENSELY proud of you. So is your father. The first release from your dream hits hard, but it ushers in a period of personal growth & mandatory change. It’s also a great time to show the world exactly who you are. You’re one of the most gifted pro wrestlers I’ve ever seen. It’s in your blood, in your soul. I see nothing but great things coming to you in your future," Matt Hardy wrote.

Hardy later joined the discussion as fans on X rallied behind the released Grimes. He also shared a fun moment they had together at TNA's Total Nonstop Deletion in 2016.

WWE Legend Matt Hardy talks future after surprise TNA return

Matt Hardy recently left AEW after his contract expired. He confirmed that there have been talks with WWE, but then he made a surprise return to TNA at Rebellion this past Saturday, bringing back his "Broken" gimmick.

Hardy attacked TNA World Champion Moose right after his successful title defense over Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler. The 49-year-old later told fans on X that he is still a free agent and will show up where he wants to.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Matt discussed his AEW departure and his pro wrestling future. The two-time TNA World Champion said he loves AEW and loves working with Tony Khan, and they are still in talks.

"I spoke with AEW, and I will preface it by saying I love AEW. I love working with Tony Khan, he's a great guy. My contract ended up expiring. We hadn't reached a deal yet, and we're still in the midst of talking. I have literally – in the last week, I have talked to every promoter from every promotion that there is," Matt Hardy said.

Hardy went on to reveal just how secretive he was about his TNA return, and what he learned about the business at Rebellion.

