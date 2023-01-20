"Can you believe that, Vince [McMahon]?" - AEW star shares hilarious story involving The Bloodline member

AEW star Dax Harwood was part of WWE for a considerable amount of time as part of The Revival. The former RAW Tag Team Champion recently shared a story involving The Bloodline's Paul Heyman.

Cash Wheeler and Scott Dawson were one of the best tag teams in WWE during their time with the company. They had memorable matches against the likes of Alpha Academy and DIY.

Speaking on FTR with Dax Harwood, Dax recollected an anecdote that involved Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon.

"Paul thinks he's just an incredible worker, like, as far as, I mean, he's a great carny, let's just put it like that. And he says, hey Vince, yeah, it's the Revival. Yep, uh-huh. Yeah, they were told by travel. Can you believe that, Vince? Yeah, Vince can't believe that either. He can't believe you guys were told by travel what your creative was and he said Vince what do you think, you know it was such a carny thing to do and so we said Paul, we're absolutely not going to be there. We can't do that. You know I'm going to go home to see my family and he says hang on, one second Vince, they said they they said they can't, they want to go see their family. Yeah, I think they should too. Yeah, I think it's a great idea. And he had the phone wrench his mouth," Dax Harwood said. (0:01 - 0:53)

Dax Harwood will take a hiatus from AEW

While 2022 was an excellent year for FTR, it ended on a whimper. The AEW team were the IWGP, AAA and ROH tag team champions for several months. However, since December, they lost all three titles in the span of a few weeks.

After losing the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Dax Harwood announced on his podcast that the legendary tag team will be taking a hiatus from AEW and wrestling in general for a few weeks. He also added that Tony Khan approved of it.

FTR's AEW contracts will be up in April 2023. It will be interesting to see if they re-sign with Tony Khan or decide to pursue a return to WWE now that Triple H is the head booker.

