  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • "Can you imagine Rey Mysterio had an evil clone" - Fans erupt after popular star reportedly snubs WWE offer for AEW

"Can you imagine Rey Mysterio had an evil clone" - Fans erupt after popular star reportedly snubs WWE offer for AEW

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Sep 03, 2025 10:14 GMT
Rey Mysterio is Dominik Mysterio
Rey Mysterio is a Hall of Famer (Image via WWE.com)

Both WWE and AEW are thriving. The rivalries between the two companies are fierce, and it appears that this war is only getting started. Triple H and his team have been counter-programming All Elite Wrestling shows. However, Tony Khan also has a few tricks up his sleeve.

Ad

Former Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide star Arez made an appearance on the latest episode of Collision. His ring name in the Jacksonville-based company is El Clon, and he is playing the character of AEW star Hologram's evil clone. He has reportedly signed with the Tony Khan-led company. Interestingly, El Clon and Hologram have a storied history. Furthermore, reports suggest that WWE tried to sign the former Arez, but Khan won this bidding war.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans shared varied reactions to El Clon's All Elite Wrestling debut. While some were optimistic about his signing, others were not too excited. One particular fan joked about his new character by comparing him to a hypothetical storyline involving Rey Mysterio's evil clone.

Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

See their reactions below.

Fans react to Tony Khan signing the former Arez. (Images via @KXNGAO and @Drainmaker X)
Fans react to Tony Khan signing the former Arez. (Images via @KXNGAO and @Drainmaker X)
Fans react to Tony Khan signing the former Arez. (Images via @KXNGAO and @Drainmaker X)
Fans react to Tony Khan signing the former Arez. (Images via @KXNGAO and @Drainmaker X)

"That was definitely not me in the mask," Tony Khan reacts to El Clon's AEW debut

In a recent conversation with Tim & Eli on Battleground, Tony Khan expressed his excitement about El Clon's All Elite Wrestling debut. Furthermore, he said that it was not him in the mask.

Ad
"I can confirm that was definitely not me in the mask. It’s somebody I’m excited for. Not necessarily teasing the biggest free agent signing or anything like that, but as a wrestler, we’re really excited about," said Khan. [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for El Clon in AEW. Tony Khan seemingly has huge plans for him.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications