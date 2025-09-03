"Can you imagine Rey Mysterio had an evil clone" - Fans erupt after popular star reportedly snubs WWE offer for AEW

Both WWE and AEW are thriving. The rivalries between the two companies are fierce, and it appears that this war is only getting started. Triple H and his team have been counter-programming All Elite Wrestling shows. However, Tony Khan also has a few tricks up his sleeve.Former Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide star Arez made an appearance on the latest episode of Collision. His ring name in the Jacksonville-based company is El Clon, and he is playing the character of AEW star Hologram's evil clone. He has reportedly signed with the Tony Khan-led company. Interestingly, El Clon and Hologram have a storied history. Furthermore, reports suggest that WWE tried to sign the former Arez, but Khan won this bidding war.Fans shared varied reactions to El Clon's All Elite Wrestling debut. While some were optimistic about his signing, others were not too excited. One particular fan joked about his new character by comparing him to a hypothetical storyline involving Rey Mysterio's evil clone.See their reactions below.Fans react to Tony Khan signing the former Arez. (Images via @KXNGAO and @Drainmaker X)Fans react to Tony Khan signing the former Arez. (Images via @KXNGAO and @Drainmaker X)&quot;That was definitely not me in the mask,&quot; Tony Khan reacts to El Clon's AEW debutIn a recent conversation with Tim &amp; Eli on Battleground, Tony Khan expressed his excitement about El Clon's All Elite Wrestling debut. Furthermore, he said that it was not him in the mask.&quot;I can confirm that was definitely not me in the mask. It’s somebody I’m excited for. Not necessarily teasing the biggest free agent signing or anything like that, but as a wrestler, we’re really excited about,&quot; said Khan. [H/T: Fightful]It remains to be seen what the future holds for El Clon in AEW. Tony Khan seemingly has huge plans for him.