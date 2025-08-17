Rey Mysterio publicly vows to bring back controversial former world champion to WWE: "I'll bring him"

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently promised fans that he would bring back a controversial former world champion to the Stamford-based promotion. The name in question is none other than Alberto Del Rio.Alberto Del Rio was a major name in World Wrestling Entertainment in the early 2010s. The Mexican star won several big titles in the company, including the World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Championship. Del Rio's first stint with the Stamford-based promotion ended in 2014, reportedly due to unprofessional conduct. He returned in 2015, but was released in September 2016.Since then, the star has wrestled in different independent wrestling promotions. His most notable stint came in AAA, which unfortunately ended in July 2025. There were multiple rumors of Alberto returning to WWE once again, now that the company owns AAA, but nothing has been confirmed yet.During AAA TripleMania, fans were chanting for Alberto Del Rio while Rey Mysterio was cutting a promo. After hearing the chants, The Master of the 619 promised the audience that he would bring Del Rio back to AAA, which is now owned by WWE.&quot;I'll bring him, wait on me,&quot; he said. [Translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate]Check out the clip below:Alberto Del Rio's career in the Stamford-based promotion was filled with many controversies. Many reports suggest that the Triple H-led creative team does not want to be associated with the star anymore, which could be a major reason why his stint with AAA ended recently.WWE legend Rey Mysterio sent a message before inducting Konnan in the AAA Hall of FameRey Mysterio recently took to Instagram to send a message, announcing that he would be inducting Konnan into the AAA Hall of Fame at TripleMania. The Master of the 619 wrote that it was an honor for him to induct his &quot;brother.&quot;&quot;It's an honor for me to induct my brother @konnan100x into the @luchalibreaaa Hall of Fame,&quot; wrote Mysterio. (Translated from Spanish)It remains to be seen if Alberto Del Rio will return to World Wrestling Entertainment after Rey Mysterio's comments at AAA TripleMania.