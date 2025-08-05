  • home icon
  Congratulations to wrestling veteran Konnan

Congratulations to wrestling veteran Konnan

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 05, 2025 18:20 GMT
Konnan at WWE Hall of Fame 2023 (Picture credits: Star
Konnan at WWE Hall of Fame 2023 (Picture credits: Star's Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for wrestling veteran Konnan, as he is set to receive a major honor. WWE legend Rey Mysterio made the revelation in a recent social media update.

The Master of the 619 made it into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023. The masked man's long-time friend, Konnan, was chosen to induct him. Two years later, Mysterio is all set to return the favor.

Earlier today, Rey Mysterio took to his Instagram account to announce that he will be inducting his former tag team partner into the AAA Hall of Fame. The 50-year-old noted that it would be an honor for him.

"It's an honor for me to induct my brother @konnan100x into the @luchalibreaaa Hall of Fame!" wrote Mysterio. (Translated from Spanish)

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Konnan speaks about Rey Mysterio's role in WWE's historic deal with AAA

WWE announced its groundbreaking acquisition of Mexican wrestling promotion AAA during the WrestleMania 41 weekend.

During a conversation with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter last month, Konnan noted that Rey Mysterio did not play a direct role in the historic deal. However, he mentioned that the luchador and Eddie Guerrero were the biggest names to come out of AAA Wrestling. He added that Mysterio was the face of WWE, but everyone knows he was once part of the Mexican promotion.

"Well, I don't think he had anything to bring it together just like I did, and there were people above our pay grade. But, you know, he's the face. He's the face. He's the biggest star that came. Him and Eddie are the biggest stars that came out of AAA. And he's the face of WWE, but everybody knows he started in AAA. And once he gets over his injury, we'll probably be incorporating him into some storylines. He'd be great," he said.
You can check out the video below for his comments:

youtube-cover

Rey Mysterio is currently away from in-ring action due to injury. The veteran tore his groin during a match on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen when the luchador will make his return to the squared circle.

Edited by Ankit Verma
bell-icon Manage notifications