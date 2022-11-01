As one of the two leading promotions in North America, AEW and WWE routinely compete for the signatures of the best talent wrestling can offer. However, fans have made it very clear there is one name they don't want to be signed.

Tessa Blanchard doubles up as one of the most talented and controversial female wrestling stars in the world right now. The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer and former AEW personality Tully Blanchard achieved perhaps her greatest feat when she captured the IMPACT World title from male competitor Sami Callihan.

However, she has fallen out with both IMPACT and WOW in the past, on top of accusations that she has been abusive towards co-workers. Perhaps due to her poor reputation, she has yet to compete in a major promotion since 2020.

Her future in wrestling has recently become a topic of discussion among fans after it was suggested that AEW, WWE, or IMPACT should give her another chance.

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV Most of yall will probably hate me for saying this but I will say it anyway:



Tessa Blanchard deserves a second chance in wrestling



Idc if its WWE, AEW, or even IMPACT



HIRE TESSA NOW!! Most of yall will probably hate me for saying this but I will say it anyway:Tessa Blanchard deserves a second chance in wrestlingIdc if its WWE, AEW, or even IMPACTHIRE TESSA NOW!!

In response, one user likened Blanchard to Vince McMahon and CM Punk. McMahon resigned as Chairman of WWE amid much controversy earlier this year. Punk appears to be on the way out of AEW after an alleged altercation with the Elite after All Out pay-per-view.

Great Friend of the Show Joel Mcintyre @GiftedMoney @JobberNationTV Well you continue to praise Vince McMahon so it’s natural that you’d want a piece of garbage like Tessa to have a job again. She can rot on the sidelines along with Vince and CM Punk. @JobberNationTV Well you continue to praise Vince McMahon so it’s natural that you’d want a piece of garbage like Tessa to have a job again. She can rot on the sidelines along with Vince and CM Punk.

There were others who opined that she should be brought back, with the argument made that she is too good a talent to be left off of TV.

apocalypse @apocaly98537848 @JobberNationTV I agree bring her back. We need more talented people on wrestling tv @JobberNationTV I agree bring her back. We need more talented people on wrestling tv

Zmussie @Zmussiegillette @JobberNationTV Can't see it happening, which is unfortunate. Tessa could've been a player in WWE. Could've had a big rivalry with Charlotte. @JobberNationTV Can't see it happening, which is unfortunate. Tessa could've been a player in WWE. Could've had a big rivalry with Charlotte.

Rishard Woody @Rishardwoody33 @JobberNationTV Impact don't want nothing to do with her so I don't know how that's going and if AEW or WWE wanted her they would of Sign her already @JobberNationTV Impact don't want nothing to do with her so I don't know how that's going and if AEW or WWE wanted her they would of Sign her already

Klovian Stee @metalmusicchap



.....sarcasm intended @JobberNationTV Let's not forget: everyone whom feels she does not deserve a second chance have all lived perfect, moral, and ethical lives......sarcasm intended @JobberNationTV Let's not forget: everyone whom feels she does not deserve a second chance have all lived perfect, moral, and ethical lives......sarcasm intended

A.G.Da Bossman @agdabossman_ @JobberNationTV Yea let her be the locker room cancer in AEW @JobberNationTV Yea let her be the locker room cancer in AEW 😂

Tman @TerrellThiboda1 @JobberNationTV Wwe is doing fine without her and AEW has enough wild fires, adding her would be a nuclear disaster backstage @JobberNationTV Wwe is doing fine without her and AEW has enough wild fires, adding her would be a nuclear disaster backstage

ATM @Mr_atm219 @JobberNationTV She'd fit right into the AEW dumpster fire locker room @JobberNationTV She'd fit right into the AEW dumpster fire locker room

JM914 @Jamille26032317 @JobberNationTV Noooo i mean if WWE or AEW don't want her thats a bad sign cuz AEW will sign anyone with a buzz and WWE would've hired her to keep her away from AEW and Impact definitely doesn't want her back @JobberNationTV Noooo i mean if WWE or AEW don't want her thats a bad sign cuz AEW will sign anyone with a buzz and WWE would've hired her to keep her away from AEW and Impact definitely doesn't want her back

While some made a case for her to be given a proverbial 'second chance,' fans mostly wished for promotions to steer clear of the 27-year-old. She remains an active wrestler, having competed for PPW in August and September this year.

Tessa may have explained why she has yet to join WWE or AEW

Blanchard had the chance to tell Bill Apter of Sportskeeda what she has been up to lately, including her role in wrestling. She explained that she is currently studying International Affairs at the University of Texas.

"I kinda do that on purpose [stay out of the public eye]. I like to keep some things for me, some things for my family. So, right now I'm in school, which is like my main focus, at UTSA, University of Texas at San Antonio… Texas girl. So, that's like my main focus right now. I try to do one to two of these wrestling get-togethers or matches a month, honestly not too much more than that at the moment," said Blanchard. [From 0:48 to 1:20]

The former IMPACT Wrestling star went on to explain that she has made the choice to wrestle sporadically for her happiness. Her father, Tully, was reported as having departed AEW earlier this year. He had previously managed FTR, Brian Cage, and the Gates of Agony.

Would you like to see Tessa Blanchard return? Where could she fit best? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes