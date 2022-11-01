As one of the two leading promotions in North America, AEW and WWE routinely compete for the signatures of the best talent wrestling can offer. However, fans have made it very clear there is one name they don't want to be signed.
Tessa Blanchard doubles up as one of the most talented and controversial female wrestling stars in the world right now. The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer and former AEW personality Tully Blanchard achieved perhaps her greatest feat when she captured the IMPACT World title from male competitor Sami Callihan.
However, she has fallen out with both IMPACT and WOW in the past, on top of accusations that she has been abusive towards co-workers. Perhaps due to her poor reputation, she has yet to compete in a major promotion since 2020.
Her future in wrestling has recently become a topic of discussion among fans after it was suggested that AEW, WWE, or IMPACT should give her another chance.
In response, one user likened Blanchard to Vince McMahon and CM Punk. McMahon resigned as Chairman of WWE amid much controversy earlier this year. Punk appears to be on the way out of AEW after an alleged altercation with the Elite after All Out pay-per-view.
There were others who opined that she should be brought back, with the argument made that she is too good a talent to be left off of TV.
While some made a case for her to be given a proverbial 'second chance,' fans mostly wished for promotions to steer clear of the 27-year-old. She remains an active wrestler, having competed for PPW in August and September this year.
Tessa may have explained why she has yet to join WWE or AEW
Blanchard had the chance to tell Bill Apter of Sportskeeda what she has been up to lately, including her role in wrestling. She explained that she is currently studying International Affairs at the University of Texas.
"I kinda do that on purpose [stay out of the public eye]. I like to keep some things for me, some things for my family. So, right now I'm in school, which is like my main focus, at UTSA, University of Texas at San Antonio… Texas girl. So, that's like my main focus right now. I try to do one to two of these wrestling get-togethers or matches a month, honestly not too much more than that at the moment," said Blanchard. [From 0:48 to 1:20]
The former IMPACT Wrestling star went on to explain that she has made the choice to wrestle sporadically for her happiness. Her father, Tully, was reported as having departed AEW earlier this year. He had previously managed FTR, Brian Cage, and the Gates of Agony.
