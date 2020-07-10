Impact reportedly turned down Tessa Blanchard offer to drop World Title at Slammiversary

Tessa Blanchard was Impact World Champion going into Slammiversary.

The company decided to fire Blanchard before her contract expired and stripped her of the title.

Former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard

It's a rare occurrence when a promotion's World Champion leaves the company before dropping said title to an opponent. However, that's exactly what happened when Impact Wrestling decided to fire the then-champion Tessa Blanchard before her contract expired - and before she was supposed to defend it at next Saturday's Slammiversary event.

Accord to a report from Dave Meltzer and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, it didn't have to be that way. According to Meltzer, even though Blanchard had no intention of re-signing a long-term contract with the company, she was willing to drop the title at the show for a "one-date price."

Tessa Blanchard currently resides in Mexico, and is hesitant to travel during the current COVID-19 pandemic. However, she was willing to make an exception for Slammiversary and drop the belt for a one-night-only fee. However, Impact apparently decided they didn't want to pay that, and just fired her instead.

What's next for Tessa Blanchard?

As for where the now-former World Champion may go now that she's no longer attached to Impact, that's up in the air. Reports are that she may find herself in WWE again. Blanchard, the daughter of former Four Horsemen member Tully Blanchard, had previously worked for the company twice.

(h/t to Wrestlezone at Mandatory)