Tessa Blanchard reveals where she has been and what her wrestling future holds (Exclusive)

Tessa Blanchard has opened up about her life outside of the wrestling business over the last few months.

Blanchard is widely regarded as one of the most talented wrestlers in the world. However, the 27-year-old's future in the industry has been uncertain since she allegedly fell out with the Women of Wrestling (WOW) promotion. Her departure from IMPACT Wrestling in 2020 was also marred by controversy.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Blanchard revealed that she is studying International Affairs at university:

"I kinda do that on purpose [stay out of the public eye]. I like to keep some things for me, some things for my family. So, right now I'm in school, which is like my main focus, at UTSA, University of Texas at San Antonio… Texas girl. So, that's like my main focus right now. I try to do one to two of these wrestling get-togethers or matches a month, honestly not too much more than that at the moment." [0:48 – 1:20]

Watch the video above to hear more from Tessa Blanchard about her father Tully Blanchard and stepdad Magnum T.A. She also spoke about the time a wrestling fan recognized her at school.

Tessa Blanchard discusses her current wrestling mindset

Despite her recent absence from the spotlight, Blanchard still enjoys performing in the ring and attending conventions.

Many wrestlers like to compete multiple times per week. However, the 2017 Mae Young Classic participant only wants to perform on a schedule that she feels comfortable with:

"Yeah, doing [wrestling] whenever it makes me feel happy," Blanchard continued. "Honestly, that's really my main focus right now, is my happiness. I don't wanna compromise my happiness for anything, not for money, not for popularity, not for followers, not for any of that." [1:53 – 2:07]

Blanchard's most significant wrestling accomplishment came in 2020 when she became the first female holder of the IMPACT World Championship. Her 165-day reign ended when she was stripped of the title due to COVID-19-related travel issues. She also had her contract terminated by the company.

Would you like AEW or WWE to hire Tessa Blanchard? Let us know in the comments section below.

