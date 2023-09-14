"Can't trust" - Top AEW star makes a bold claim about Britt Baker

A former AEW Women's World Champion has accused Britt Baker of being untrustworthy. The star in question is Hikaru Shida.

The two former AEW Women's Champions met in an Eliminator Fatal Four-way match on the latest episode of Dynamite, with the winner earning a title shot against Saraya next week on Grand Slam.

The match saw some interesting moments when Baker teased superkicking Hikaru Shida, only to be interrupted by Nyla Rose. Rose and Toni Storm then teamed up to take out Baker, but Shida came to her rival's aid.

However, Britt Baker hit Shida with a thrust kick and a curb stomp, but Storm slid in and took advantage by pinning Baker to become the No. 1 contender for the Women’s World Championship. This led to some tension between Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida after the match, which saw the latter pushing her away as Baker left the ring.

Following the match, Hikaru Shida took to Twitter to address the tension between her and Britt Baker, expressing her distrust of Baker.

"Can’t trust. I tried, but just can’t," she wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Britt Baker opened up about her in-famous match against AEW star Taya Valkyrie

Britt Baker is undoubtedly one of the biggest talents in the company. Her match with Taya Valkyrie a few months ago on AEW Dynamite led to a few botches that garnered significant attention from the fans.

This resulted in backlash on social media, particularly aimed at Taya Valkyrie. In an interview with TV Insider, Baker addressed the issue.

"It was a first-time match. I’d never been in the ring with her [Taya Valkyrie]. This was our first interaction ever, which can be fun and exciting. I look forward to getting back in the ring together down the road…I have nothing but respect for everything she has done in Mexico, Lucha wrestling, and Impact. I think Taya is a star," said Baker.

It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will book Baker against Valkyrie once again or not.

