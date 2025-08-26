Cash Wheeler discloses chat with former WWE champion after conflicting stories come to light 

AEW stars Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are always among the first people to come to the defense of their promotion. Both of them are very active on Twitter [X] and are always present to set the record straight about any shoddy reports that come to light. The FTR members did the same recently when they reached out to Jake Hager about conflicting stories being reported online.The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been making headlines ever since his interview with Chris Van Vliet was uploaded on YouTube. He had some colorful words for AEW President Tony Khan and even mentioned FTR in another segment of the podcast.He was talking about the all-talent meeting, which took place after the CM Punk-Jack Perry incident, and claimed that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler did not attend it. While Hager wasn't sure if it was FTR, he still mentioned both Harwood and Wheeler by name.Harwood took issue with this statement and posted on his X account that both of them were present at the meeting. Meanwhile, Cash Wheeler reached out to Jake Hager to set the record straight, following which Hager apologized to him. He even shared a screenshot of their chat, which showed this conversation between the two.Cash Wheeler's partner, Dax Harwood, always jumps to the defense of AEW and Tony KhanCash Wheeler's partner, Dax Harwood, is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve. Given how active he is on social media, he always jumps to the defense of Tony Khan and AEW. Recently, he took issue with former WWE Official Jimmy Korderas after the latter tweeted against Khan.While Dax went a little overboard with his response to the veteran, his act was appreciated by another veteran of the industry. Bill Apter praised Harwood's act of jumping on Tony Khan's defense as he did it out of loyalty towards his employer.&quot;I think the reason that Dax Harwood got irritated like this and unblocked you, Jimmy, is because he works for the company. He's loyal to his company. And I would be, too, if I were working for them. So, unless you're there and part of the company and you witness this, you can say hypothetical things, but unless you're there and living it, I just can't be part of the agreement of this discussion,&quot; Apter said.Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler failed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Forbidden Door, and their next feud could be against the reunited Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.