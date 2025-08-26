  • home icon
  Cash Wheeler discloses chat with former WWE champion after conflicting stories come to light 

Cash Wheeler discloses chat with former WWE champion after conflicting stories come to light 

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Aug 26, 2025 18:58 GMT
Cash Wheeler shares screenshot to clear the air.
Cash Wheeler shares screenshot to clear the air. (Image via Wheeler's X)

AEW stars Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are always among the first people to come to the defense of their promotion. Both of them are very active on Twitter [X] and are always present to set the record straight about any shoddy reports that come to light. The FTR members did the same recently when they reached out to Jake Hager about conflicting stories being reported online.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been making headlines ever since his interview with Chris Van Vliet was uploaded on YouTube. He had some colorful words for AEW President Tony Khan and even mentioned FTR in another segment of the podcast.

He was talking about the all-talent meeting, which took place after the CM Punk-Jack Perry incident, and claimed that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler did not attend it. While Hager wasn't sure if it was FTR, he still mentioned both Harwood and Wheeler by name.

also-read-trending Trending

Harwood took issue with this statement and posted on his X account that both of them were present at the meeting. Meanwhile, Cash Wheeler reached out to Jake Hager to set the record straight, following which Hager apologized to him. He even shared a screenshot of their chat, which showed this conversation between the two.

Cash Wheeler's partner, Dax Harwood, always jumps to the defense of AEW and Tony Khan

Cash Wheeler's partner, Dax Harwood, is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve. Given how active he is on social media, he always jumps to the defense of Tony Khan and AEW. Recently, he took issue with former WWE Official Jimmy Korderas after the latter tweeted against Khan.

While Dax went a little overboard with his response to the veteran, his act was appreciated by another veteran of the industry. Bill Apter praised Harwood's act of jumping on Tony Khan's defense as he did it out of loyalty towards his employer.

"I think the reason that Dax Harwood got irritated like this and unblocked you, Jimmy, is because he works for the company. He's loyal to his company. And I would be, too, if I were working for them. So, unless you're there and part of the company and you witness this, you can say hypothetical things, but unless you're there and living it, I just can't be part of the agreement of this discussion," Apter said.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler failed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Forbidden Door, and their next feud could be against the reunited Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
