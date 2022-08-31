Two-time RAW Tag Team Champion professes stance with CM Punk; dismisses claims on his portrayal outside AEW

One-half of former RAW Tag Team Champions Cash Wheeler recently opened up about the controversy surrounding his real-life friend CM Punk.

The Second City Saint has left the wrestling fraternity divided on his AEW return. Last week he was squashed by Jon Moxley in a match for the unification of the AEW World titles. Before that, CM Punk stirred up trouble when he called out his former rival Hangman Page in his promo.

Cash Wheeler and his partner Dax Harwood are currently the reigning AAA World Tag Team Champions, IWGP Tag Team Champions, and ROH Tag Team Champions. The duo worked together in WWE and are two-time RAW tag team champions. They debuted in AEW in 2020 under their new name tag team name, FTR.

In a recent interaction with The Walkaway to Fight Club, the AEW star stated there were many factors to be taken into consideration regarding the CM Punk issue. He highlighted that past grudges, biases, and backstage jealousy played a role in how the former AEW Champion was being portrayed:

"I think it's a lot of things from the past, honestly. I think there's a lot of old grudges, there's a lot of old biases, and I think there's a lot of unresolved issues that are kind of tainting how people react to him now. I know there's underlying animosity once you're in wrestling for so long and especially at the top. There's gonna be guys that don't get along because you're all vying for the same thing, you want the same title, egos are gonna hit. It's inevitable." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Wheeler further cited how Punk was a great mentor to him and his tag team partner and he always wanted what was best for the promotion:

"He's not gonna give it that much time of day and that much notoriety because it doesn't deserve it. But I will say, there's two sides to every story, somewhere in the middle that's the truth. He's been nothing but a great person," Wheeler said, reiterating that Punk has been "a great mentor" that wants what's best for AEW. "That's why he wants the biggest houses, biggest gates, the most fans in the arena." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Check out the entire interaction below:

CM Punk disclosed why he went after Hangman Page in his promo

Following his loss on Dynamite last week, CM Punk was nowhere in sight. Additionally, he has not addressed fans on why he went off on Hangman Page.

In an interaction with Sports Illustrated, the former WWE Champiothat he stated he prefers to do promos at the spur of the moment rather than writing them down:

"I don't write stuff [down ahead of time], I just talk. That's one of the biggest things that's missing from pro wrestling. It's letting people go out there and talk if they know what they're doing. It can be magic. I'm trying to sell tickets to the live events," said Punk.

On the latest edition of Rampage, exclusive backstage footage of CM Punk following his match was aired. He was seen surrounded by medical staff mumbling that his foot was not in good condition. There have been rumors afloat about the two potentially facing each other again at All Out pay-per-view.

